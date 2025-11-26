Google Nano Banana can create realistic PAN, Aadhaar fakes; Identity fraud concerns spike

Google’s new image generation model, Nano Banana, has gained popularity among users for generating high-resolution, realistic AI images. While people are praising the technology, a techie raises concerns about its downside of how it can create accurate fakes of official government IDs like PAN or Aadhaar cards. This highlights a greater risk of AI misuse and how scammers and tricksters can fake identity using AI tools like Google’s Nano Banana. The Bengaluru techie also shared the AI-generated image of a PAN Card, sharing a cautionary post on how it raises concerns. AI image generation tools are creating fake government IDs that look quite convincing, raising concerns of misuse.(Google)

Fake Aadhaar and PAN card fraud

A Bengaluru techie named Harveen Singh Chadha shared a post on x (formerly Twitter) highlighting how AI image generation tools like Nano Banana can be misused in creating official government IDs like PAN or Aadhaar cards. The post said, “Nano Banana is good but that is also a problem. It can create fake identity cards with extremely high precision.” The Twitter post consisted of AI AI-generated Aadhaar card and PAN Card, which looks quite realistic and convincing at first glance.

Within the comments, many users have highlighted the font issues, but a user has also warned about the edits to refine the small details and mistakes. An X user said, “It can become a serious issue for identity verification, since we are heavily relying on Aadhar and PAN. Issues in Identity Card generation that we spot can go overseen by people verifying it.” Considering these official government IDs are used in most places, and if a clear analysis is not done, then it could raise serious concerns of identity fraud. An X user also questioned on “How did they get the training data for all these?” making a valid point.