Google Photos and YouTube just got smarter with new Generative AI tools: Turn images to videos, Remix photos, and more

Google recently rolled out the Photo-to-Video capability in Gemini that lets users generate 8-second video clips with sound. Now, the tech giant is expanding this capability to Google Photos and YouTube, which will be backed by its video generation model, Veo 2. Alongside this feature, Google is also bringing some fun and creative generative AI tools to both platforms, enabling users to create artistic videos and edit images in different styles. The Google Photos app and YouTube Shorts are getting an AI upgrade with new tools and effects.(Google )

With the Photo-to-Video feature, Google Photos will also include a new “Remix” feature where users can animate images into sketch, comic, and other styles. Additionally, the app will include a new Create tab from which users can access AI tools to edit images. These AI features can be accessed by both Android and iOS users on Photos and YouTube.

Whereas the YouTube app will also include new video effects called “generative effects”, and it will also come with creation tools in the AI playground. Here’s everything you need to know about new AI additions.

Also read: Amazon drone delivers more than a package, surprising customers with an unexpected backyard dust storm

New generative AI features in Google Photos

Google is bringing photo-to-video capability to Photos, enabling users to create short videos from still photos. This feature is powered by the Veo 2 model, allowing the tool to bring soft animations and movements to the images. To get started, users just have to upload an image from the photo gallery and select one of two prompts: “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky”. Then the tool will generate a dynamic six-second video clip, which can be saved or shared with friends and family. The Photo-to-Video is rolling out now to Android and iOS users in the US.

Google Photos is also getting another AI feature dubbed “Remix”, where users can transform images into different styles like anime, comics, sketches, and 3D animations. Users simply have to pick a photo and select their preferred style. This feature will be rolled out next week in the US.

Lastly, Google Photos will now have a new “Create tab” to access features like Photo to video, Remix, collages, highlight videos and tools in one place. This new tab will be rolled out next month.

Also read: Xbox Ally and Ally X price leak: Could these gaming handhelds be out of reach for most gamers?

YouTube Shorts gets new AI creation tools

Similar to Google Photos, YouTube is also getting the photo-to-video feature, where users can bring still images to life. The YouTube blog post said, “with Photo to video you can add movement to landscape photos, animate pictures of everyday photos, or bring group photos to life.” This feature is currently being rolled out in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Google ensures that more regions will be added to the list.

Additionally, YouTube is also bringing new generative effects where users can transform doodles into creative, life-like images. Additionally, users can also add fun effects to videos, such as swimming underwater, twinning with a lookalike sibling, and more.

Lastly, Google is bringing gen AI creation tools to YouTube’s AI playground, where users can generate videos, images, music, and more. This is currently rolling out to the users in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Mobile Finder: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold LATEST specs, features, and price