Google Pixel 10 launch: 5 Biggest upgrades to expect on August 20

The Pixel 10 series is confirmed to be unveiled at the upcoming “Made by Google” event on August 20, 2025. To build hype for the new flagships, Google has been releasing small teasers of the Pixel 10 models, giving us a glimpse into the smartphone design and the new Moonstone colour variant. While the entire lineup looks exciting, the standard Pixel 10 models are expected to be a smart buy this year. Reportedly, the Pixel 10 model is rumoured for a major upgrade, and we can see several Pro-like features coming to the device. Therefore, if you are planning for a flagship upgrade, then know about these 6 biggest upgrades coming to the Google Pixel 10. Google Pixel 10 is likely to offer several upgrades over its predecessor. Here are the 5 biggest upgrades we know so far.(Screengrab/Google)

Google Pixel 10: 5 biggest upgrades

Improve performance with Tensor G5: Google is expected to introduce the next-generation chip, the Tensor G5, for the entire Pixel 10 lineup. Reportedly, the processor is built with TSMC’s 3nm process, bringing greater efficiency and improved performance. Therefore, with Pixel 10, we can expect refined performance in comparison to its predecessor.

New telephoto lens and tele-macro feature: The Pixel 10 is expected to feature a new telephoto camera. Earlier, the base model consisted of a dual camera setup that included a main and ultrawide camera. Now, the Pixel 10 will likely feature an 11MP telephoto lens with a Samsung 3J1 sensor. Additionally, Google may introduce the tele-macro feature that may use both telephoto and ultrawide lenses for macro shots.

Upgraded display: This year, the Pixel 10 model is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with an upgraded 120Hz refresh rate. This year, the smartphone is expected to offer a brighter screen along with improved PWM dimming rate. This is said to reduce eye strain and screen flickering.

Qi2 support: The Pixel 10 is expected to offer Qi2 wireless charging. However, it is unclear whether the smartphone will get Qi2 Ready certification or will support the magnets in the phone body. Either way, Qi2 wireless charging is more efficient and convenient. We can also expect a faster charging speed.

Google AI Pro free trial: Lastly, Google could offer a Google AI Pro subscription to Pixel 10 users. However, it may have a limited period of 3 or 6 months. With a free trial, users will be able to access the latest AI models, increased cloud storage, video and image generation models, and much more.

Despite several upgrades coming to the Google Pixel 10, the price is expected to remain the same as last year. Therefore, buyers can enjoy upgraded features at a similar price to the predecessor.

