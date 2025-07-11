Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's performance may lag behind Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Fold 7 globally with advanced features and powerful performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. While the smartphone is gaining much traction, its competitor, the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is all set to make its debut next month. As we get closer to the foldable war, the Geekbench scores of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold recently surfaced, giving us a glimpse of its performance. However, the scores are not as promising as the newly released Galaxy Z Fold 7 performance. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a foldable smartphone this year, then you may want to consider the performance aspect, since it plays a crucial role in multitasking. Know what we can expect from the Pixel 10 Pro Fold model. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold's performance score may not excite buyers in comparison to other foldables.(Google)

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold performance

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch in August with a new chipset and upgraded features. Reportedly, the foldable will be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G5 chip, and it is likely to be built with TSMC’s 3nm process. While the addition of a new chipset may excite many, the leaked performance scores are looking quite underwhelming in comparison to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 model.

According to a recent Geekbench listing, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold achieved 2,276 points in single-core and 6,173 points in multi-core testing. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip has scored 2617 points for single-core and 9,369 for multi-core testing. Therefore, this may put buyers in a confused position about which foldable smartphone should be the right choice.

However, if we look at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold performance score, the new Google foldable Geekbench scores have significantly improved, if the numbers are true. Therefore, we can say foldable will eventually come as a major performance upgrade. Now, the price point, camera, and other factors will also be crucial points for consideration.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold: What to expect

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to retain a similar design to the predecessor, but with a new hinge. The smartphone may come with a 6.4-inch cover display and an 8-inch main foldable display. It is also expected to come with a triple camera setup that may include a 50MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. Lastly, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be backed by a 4,650mAh battery.