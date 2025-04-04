Over the past few weeks, the Google Pixel 10 series has been making headlines as leaks surrounding the devices have started to spread over the internet. As the Pixel 9 models have set the bar high for major upgrades, the upcoming Pixel 10 series may not be as exciting as last year's. However, we still have hopes for a major performance boost with the new Tensor G5 chipset. Google Pixel 10 series camera upgrades miss out on excitement- Here’s what we expect

One of the most talked about aspects of Pixel phones is their camera performance. Over the years, smartphones have delivered a competitive edge to high-end brands and models. Now, as the Pixel 10 launch nears, people have greater hopes for upgrades. But as new information started to surface, the Pixel 10 series camera upgrades look like one step forward, but two steps back. Here’s what we know so far.

Google Pixel 10 series camera upgrades

As leaks surround the Pixel 10 series, new information has started to circulate over the internet, giving us ga limpse into what Google could launch this year. Reportedly, the vanilla Google Pixel 10 model is slated to get a new addition of a telephoto lens, but at a cost. Last year, the Pixel 9 was launched with a dual-camera setup, but it provided an exceptional camera experience. Now, Google may switch to a triple-camera setup for Pixel, but it may affect the main and ultrawide lens.

This year, the Pixel 10 model could feature an 11MP Samsung 3J1 telephoto sensor alongside the 50MP Samsung GN8 main camera and 13MP Sony IMX712 ultrawide camera. While the telephoto lens is similar to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the main and ultrawide cameras are expected to get a downgrade as the specs match the Pixel 9a camera features.

On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL camera features are likely to remain unchanged, with a 50MP Samsung GNV main camera, a 48MP Sony IMX858 ultrawide camera, and a 48MP Sony IMX858 telephoto lens. For the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, we expect the main camera to get an upgrade with a 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor. Earlier, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold relied on the Sony IMX787 sensor for the main camera.

While the changes and upgrades may not look exciting, but the camera performance may improve with the new processor despite offering similar features or minor upgrades.