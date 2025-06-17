Google Pixel 10 series to launch with a new camera twist

Google is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone series, the Pixel 10, in August 2025, aiming to compete with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 models. The new lineup will include four variants: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. These smartphones are reported to come with several advanced features and upgrades. Among these improvements, Google plans to enhance macro photography by using the telephoto camera, a shift from the current reliance on the ultrawide lens for close-up shots. Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 10 series with upgraded macro photography using telephoto and ultrawide cameras.(Google)

A shift from Ultra-Wide to Telephoto Camera

Currently, Google Pixel phones rely on their ultrawide camera to capture macro photos, using auto-focus adjustments to get close-up shots. This approach generally produces decent results. However, with the Pixel 10, Google plans to expand this capability by incorporating the telephoto lens. According to reports, the telephoto lens will handle macro shots up to a certain distance, after which the ultrawide lens will take over to focus on subjects even closer to the camera.

Using a telephoto lens for macro photography is not a completely new concept, but it marks a shift for Google’s Pixel phones, which have traditionally limited this feature to the ultrawide camera. It remains unclear whether all models in the Pixel 10 series will support this shift, but more details will emerge once the devices are launched.

Google Pixel 10 series: Pricing (Expected)

The Google Pixel 10 series is expected to be officially announced on August 20, with pre-orders starting the same day. Shipments may begin by August 28. Pricing information has not been confirmed yet, but the Pixel 10’s base model could be priced near the Pixel 9’s launch price of $799 in the United States. In India, the starting price may be around ₹79,999, though final pricing will depend on taxes and import duties.

Google Pixel 10 Series: What We Know So Far

Early leaks suggest the Google Pixel 10 will come in new colour options like Ultra Blue, Limoncello, and Smoky Green may also be introduced. For optics, the device is rumoured to feature a 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor for its main camera, the same sensor used in the Pixel 9a. It may also include a 13MP ultrawide Sony IMX712 sensor and a 10.8MP telephoto lens from Samsung. The front camera could use the 10.8MP sensor as well. Furthermore, Google may add improved video stabilisation to enhance handheld recording quality.

Moreover, the Pixel 10 series will launch with Android 16 and could offer early access to features such as the Material 3 Expressive UI and customisable Always-On Display wallpapers. The device is also expected to include updated AI-based photo editing tools and smart software features that improve the overall user experience.