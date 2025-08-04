Google Pixel 10 series, Vivo V60 and more: Upcoming 5G mobile phone launches in August 2025

Upcoming 5G mobile phone launches: Last month, we saw a flurry of new launches from top brands like Samsung, Nothing, Vivo, and OPPO. Following a busy July, August 2025 is also set to bring a wave of new 5G mobile phones to the Indian market. These upcoming devices will cover various price points and will offer something for every user, whether they prioritise performance, a great camera, or long-lasting battery life. Here’s a look at the key smartphones expected to arrive this month. From Google Pixel 10 series to OPPO K13 Turbo series, check out what's coming in August 2025. (Pexels)

Google Pixel 10 Series

Google is all set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Pixel 10 series, globally on August 20, including India. This year, Google will introduce four models: Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All the devices will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset, made by TSMC, which is likely to enhance speed and power efficiency.

The standard Google Pixel 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display and a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. This telephoto lens will mark its first use in the Pixel lineup. The Pro and XL models may come with up to 16GB RAM and larger displays. The foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold might feature a bigger 6.4-inch cover screen and a larger battery than the previous foldable model.

Vivo V60

Vivo is set to launch the camera-centric smartphone, the Vivo V60, in India on August 12. This device appears to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30, which was launched in China earlier this month. Vivo V60 is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

Furthermore, the Vivo V60 could house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. It will likely offer a triple rear camera system co-developed with Zeiss, including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom. The front camera may also feature a 50MP sensor.

Infinix GT 30 5G+

Infinix is set to launch its budget-friendly gaming phone, the Infinix GT 30 5G+, in India on August 8. This device aims to target gaming users and follows the GT 30 Pro, which introduced a Cyber Mecha 2.0 design with LED lighting on the back. The new model will come in three colour options: Pulse Green, Cyber Blue, and Blade White.

OPPO K13 Turbo Series

OPPO will soon release the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro in India, following their launch in China. The company has started teasing the devices, and a launch is expected in early August.

The standard OPPO K13 will be powered by a Dimensity 8450 processor, while the Pro version will feature a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip. Both variants may offer up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The device may also include flat OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates, a 50MP main camera, and a 16MP front camera. Both devices are also expected to house a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and an internal fan for cooling is also part of the package. OPPO K13 Turbo and OPPO K13 Turbo Pro are expected to be priced between Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 30,000.

Lava Agni 4

Homegrown brand Lava is preparing to launch its flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 4 5G mobile phone, in India soon, though the exact release date has not been announced yet. This model will move away from the dual-screen design of its predecessor, featuring instead a single 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 chipset and may use UFS 4.0 storage. According to the leak and rumours, it may come with a flat-edged frame and a dual-camera system on the back. The Lava Agni 4 is likely to house a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to be priced around Rs. 25,000.

TECNO Spark Go 5G

TECNO may launch a new Spark Go 5G model in August. Based on earlier Spark Go devices, the upcoming 5G variant could come with an improved battery and better camera features.

The Spark Go 5G is likely to have a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may also offer a Dynamic Port for notifications and DTS dual stereo speakers. The device might carry an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance and come in multiple colour options such as Ink Black, Titanium Grey, Veil White, and Turquoise Green.

TECNO could also include a ‘No Network Communication’ mode, which enables basic communication functions without a mobile signal.