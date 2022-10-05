Google Launch Event 2022: Pixel 7 series, smartwatch to be unveiled tomorrow

Search engine giant Google is all set to unveil its Pixel 7 series and its Pixel smartwatch during its ‘Made By Google’ event tomorrow. The event comes months after it gave a sneak peek into the Pixel series during the I/O event. The event will witness the launch of Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro smartphones and the Google Pixel Watch. The company will also announce new additions to the Nest smart home portfolio. The event will take place in Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City at 10 AM EST (7:30 PM IST). Only select members of the press have been invited to personally attend the event. However, the company will livestream the event for the people across the world.

In its official blog, Google has spoken in detail about the products which it intends to launch during the ‘Made By Google’ event.

The Pixel 7 smartphones are powered by the Android 13 operating system and feature the next generation mobile chip Tensor. Google says it brings more helpful and personalised features for photos, videos, security and speech recognition.

According to Google, the Pixel Watch is a combination of the search engine giant's ‘helpfulness’ and Fitbit's ‘health and fitness expertise’. The Pixel Watch has been powered by a WearOS experience and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-series wireless earbuds.

For months leading to the launch, endless comparisons have been made between Google's much-anticipated Pixel series and Apple's iPhones. Google has not revealed the features of Pixel smartphones but regular leaks have heightened the excitement. On September 7, Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook unveiled several high-end products during the Cupertino-based technology giant's ‘Far Out’ event. The products unveiled included the latest iPhone 14 series, Apple AirPods 2 Pro and the latest Apple Watch.

