Google Pixel 9 vs Pixel 8 series: New models, 16GB RAM and camera upgrades

Monday, Jul 29, 2024
Jul 29, 2024 06:56 PM IST

Google Pixel 9 series launch is confirmed for August 14 in India. Here’s what to expect, and how it may compare to the Pixel 8 models.

Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold are confirmed to launch on 14 August in India. This means that leaks and speculation about what these next-generation Google Pixel devices will offer have reached a tipping point, with numerous reputable leaks emerging in recent days. In addition to featuring the fourth generation of Google’s Tensor chipset, the Tensor G4, the Pixel 9 series will bring several new hardware changes and design changes compared to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Read on to know more.

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models are expected to feature major specification upgrades. (Shaurya Sharma/ HT Tech)

Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL: Two ‘Pro’ Models For This Generation?

In 2024, Google is likely to revive the ‘XL’ moniker to describe the larger Pixel device. This also suggests that a smaller Pixel 9 Pro might be introduced, similar to Apple's approach with its Pro devices—offering two models with different screen sizes but similar specifications, except for the battery. The Pixel 9 is expected to be available in a single size, featuring a 6.3-inch Actua display. This approach marks a departure from Google’s strategy with recent Pixel generations, including the Pixel 6, Pixel 7, and the current flagships, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

According to reliable reports from OnLeaks, the Pixel 9 Pro will sport a 6.3-inch Super Actua display, while the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL could feature a 6.8-inch Super Actua display. This means that those who want the latest and greatest but prefer a smaller device will find the Pixel 9 Pro ideal, and not have to buy the bigger phone, like was the case with the Pixel 8 Pro.

Big Spec Bumps Expected With Pixel 9 Models

Both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro models are expected to feature major specification upgrades. Based on leaked promotional material from OnLeaks, the Pixel 9 will come with 12GB of RAM as standard, the same as the Pixel 8 Pro. The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL may feature 16GB of RAM as standard. Google appears serious about ensuring its devices are perceived as top-end hardware, and this could be a step in that direction, alongside a refined industrial design.

To power these devices, Google will offer the Tensor G4 across all models, meaning that opting for the less expensive Pixel 9 will not compromise much in terms of performance, though you may miss out on the triple-camera setup, Super Actua panels, and likely more advanced AI smarts available with the Pixel 9 Pro.

Regarding optics, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to continue Google's tradition of reserving high-end optics for the Pro models, with additional lenses and AI features. This year, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are anticipated to feature a 50MP wide lens (likely made by Samsung), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto 5X zoom lens (likely featuring hybrid zoom). On the front, Google could enhance quality with a 42MP selfie camera, addressing the growing sentiment in the tech community that Pixel front cameras have lost their edge.

It is worth noting that the Pixel 8 Pro also features a 50MP wide lens and a 48MP telephoto lens, but its ultra-wide lens is also 48MP, unlike the 50MP ultra-wide expected in the Pixel 9 series.

The Pixel 9, on the other hand, is set to have a dual-camera setup with a 50MP wide lens and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The selfie camera is expected to be a 10.5MP unit. This configuration is quite similar to the Pixel 8, with the main difference being the upgraded 48MP ultra-wide shooter.

Google May Offer A More Polished, Industrial Design With Fun Colours

Google is known for its fun, pastel shades and minimalist design. However, this year, there could be a shift towards a more polished design with flat edges. As the industry trend moves in this direction, Google seems set to follow suit. Based on leaks, all Pixel 9 series models will feature flat edges, a notable change from the rounded edges of the previous Pixel 8 series. According to official promotions, the Pixel 9 Pro might feature a side frame with a shiny finish—somewhere between the titanium sides of the iPhone 15 Pro and the shiny stainless steel of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Pixel 9 is expected to have a matte aluminium side frame, likely matching its colourway. A previous leak showed a Pixel 9 in a bright pink shade with matte sides, so this might be worth noting. The Pixel 9 Pro could be available in four colour options: Pink, Grey, White, and Black, while little is known about the Pixel 9’s colour options.

One significant design change this time is the disconnected camera module. The Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 featured a continuous camera housing spanning the back of the device. This year, Google is likely to opt for a sleeker look with a floating camera module situated on the top half of the device, aligning with the flat edge design trend.

Written by: Shaurya Sharma, HT Tech

