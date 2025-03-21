Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Which smartphone should you buy?

Google has finally announced the Pixel 9a model under Rs.50000 in India and several other regions. This new model is an affordable variant for the flagship Pixel 9 series which was launched back in August 2024. But what makes the Pixel 9a model so special? Well, despite being a mid-ranger, the smartphone offers flagship performance, AI experiences, and better battery life than its flagship model. However, if you are confused between the Google Pixel 9a and the Pixel 9 model, then we have curated a detailed specification comparison, diving deep into the differences. This will allow buyers to make an informed decision while buying any of the Google Pixel phones in the coming weeks. Here’s a detailed comparison between the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9.(Google)

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Design and display

The Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9 retains a similar design with flat edges and curved corners. However, there are major differences in the camera bar design and the overall build of the smartphones. Since the Pixel 9a is an affordable model, it features a plastic back and Google has removed its signature camera bar. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 has a more premium build with glass and aluminium build and the redesigned camera bar gives it a more refined look. Additionally, the Pixel 9 is slimmer with 8.5 mm thickness, whereas, the Pixel 9a is boxier with 8.9 mm thickness. Apart from these, both models offer an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.

For display, the Pixel 9a features a 6.3-inch P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2700nits peak brightness. However, the Pixel 9 has a similar 6.3-inch screen with OLED technology. Apart from these the refresh rate and brightness are similar. One more design feature that differentiates the Pixel 9a and Pixel is the bezel of the A series model is thicker than the flagship model, making it look slightly unpleasant.

Both devices come with protection, the Pixel 9a features Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the Pixel 9 features a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Performance and battery

The Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 9, both are powered by the in-house Tensor G4 chipset paired with the Titan M2 security chip. Considering the previous generation models, both models may offer a similar flagship performance. However, it should be noted that the Pixel 9a comes with 8GB RAM, whereas the Pixel 9 offers up to 12GB RAM, providing better AI support.

Additionally, Pixel 9a may offer fewer AI features since it runs on Gemini Nano 1.0 XXS which does not support multimodal processing. Therefore, it does not support AI features such as Pixel Screenshots, Call summaries, and others. Whereas, the Pixel 9 model runs on Gemini Nano XS.

For battery, the Pixel 9a is backed by a 5100mAh battery which Google claims to provide up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 comes with a 4700mAh battery which is said to offer 24 hours of battery life.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Camera

The Pixel 9a features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it features a 13MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS and a 48MP ultrawide camera. Both devices offer similar camera AI features that include Add Me, Best Take, Magic Eraser, and more. Therefore, both the devices will offer different camera experiences with Pixel 9 being on a more flagship side in terms of image quality.

Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9: Price

The Google Pixel 9a was launched at a starting price of Rs.49999 for 8+256GB storage. Whereas, the Pixel 9 comes with a price tag of Rs.74999 for 12+256GB storage.