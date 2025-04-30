Google Play lost nearly half of its apps, here’s why that’s actually good news

Google’s Play Store just went on a massive spring clean. Since the start of 2024, the number of Android apps has dropped from 3.4 million to around 1.8 million, that’s a 47% drop in just a few months, according to new data from Appfigures. Apple’s App Store, meanwhile, has quietly grown, going from 1.6 million to 1.64 million apps. So what’s going on with Android? While the total number of apps has dropped, new app releases are actually up 7% this year. (Pixabay)

Google got serious about app quality

Google used to allow just about anything on the Play Store. But in July 2024, that changed. The company introduced stricter rules to cut out apps with little or no real function, things like: Single wallpaper apps, text-only apps and placeholder apps that don’t actually do anything. Apps now need to offer real value or they’re removed.

Security a bigger focus now

It wasn’t just about cleaning up clutter — it was about safety too. Google says it:

- Blocked 2.36 million bad apps before they launched

- Banned over 158,000 shady developer accounts

The company also boosted human reviews, introduced better testing for new developers, and stepped up its AI threat detection.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Transparency rules played a role

New European regulations kicked in this year, requiring developers to show their name and address in app listings. Google didn’t mention it directly, but that rule may have caused some developers to pull their apps — especially if they weren’t keen on going public.

Apple also followed this rule but didn’t see a drop in apps, likely because its developer policies have always been stricter.

New apps are still coming

While the total number of apps has dropped, new app releases are actually up 7% this year. That means developers are still building for Android — the store just isn’t flooded with junk anymore.

For Android users, this purge could be a win. Fewer spammy apps means it’s easier to find the good stuff. And for developers, there’s now less noise to compete with.