Google Play will soon notify you if an app is secretly using your phone’s battery too much

Google is preparing to roll out a new alert system that will notify Android users when an app consumes too much battery power in the background. The change aims to help users identify apps that keep running in the background and affect overall device performance. Google Play will soon alert Android users about apps secretly draining battery power in the background.(HT)

The new update on Google Play introduces a feature that tracks how apps use system resources and highlights those that frequently prevent a device from resting. The company said the move will give users more visibility and control over how apps impact their phone’s battery life.

Also read: Is your Chrome browser too slow? Try these 5 tricks to bring back its speed

For a long time, Android users have struggled to pinpoint which apps silently drain their phone batteries. Many apps use “wake locks,” a system permission that keeps the phone’s processor active for background functions such as downloads or music playback. However, some poorly optimised apps exploit this function and continue running even when the screen is off.

Red Warning Labels Coming to Google Play

To resolve this, Google has developed a new monitoring method called the “excessive partial wake locks” metric. This feature measures how long an app keeps the CPU active and flags those that cross a defined threshold. Apps that hold non-exempt wake locks for more than two hours in a 24-hour period, and show such behaviour in at least five percent of user sessions over a 28-day span, will be identified as excessive.

Also read: Xbox Cloud Gaming goes live in India: Here’s how to set up and start playing

Once detected, these apps will be marked on their Play Store listings with a notice about their high background activity. Starting March 1, 2026, such apps will display a red warning message: “This app may use more battery than expected due to high background activity.”

This update marks a significant change for Android users, as they will now see battery warnings before installing an app. Google also plans to reduce the visibility of such apps across key areas of the Play Store, including recommendations and trending sections. This means developers will need to improve battery efficiency or risk lower discoverability.

Also read: Lost your iPhone? That “we found it” text could actually steal your Apple ID

Google and Samsung’s Partnership

The system has been built in collaboration with Samsung, which uses real-world data from Galaxy and Pixel devices to ensure accurate detection. The partnership allows Google to differentiate between legitimate background tasks, like syncing messages or updating widgets, and those that unnecessarily consume battery.

For users, the new system means fewer overnight battery losses and better control over power usage. They will be able to restrict background activity or uninstall apps that consistently drain energy. For developers, it sets a clear expectation to build power-efficient apps.