Google to bring Gemini AI to smartwatches, TV, cars, and more- Details

In the past few months, we have seen Google bring greater Gemini AI integration to Android phones across price ranges. Now, the tech giant is expanding its AI chatbot services across Android devices, including smartwatches, TVs, cars, headsets, and glasses. On Tuesday, Google hosted “The Android Show: I/O Edition”, during which it announced the expansion of Gemini AI to Wear OS, Android TV, Android Auto, and Android XR. This could come as a big move for Google, bringing access to its AI-powered chatbot beyond phones. This news comes just a few days ahead of the Google I/O 2025 event, creating much curiosity about what the tech giant has in store. Know more about Gemini AI integration across products. Google’s Gemini AI will not be limited to smartphones as it's coming to smartwatches, cars, TVs, smartglasses, and more Android products.(Google )

Google’s Gemini AI chatbot comes to more products

Just ahead of the Google I/O, the tech giant hosted The Android Show: I/O Edition, during which it previewed several upcoming plans for Android devices. One of the major announcements included the expansion of Gemini AI chatbot beyond phones, as now it will be coming to more Android devices. Google detailed in a blog post highlighting how Gemini AI will bring hands-free actions to smartwatches, cars, TV, and upcoming Android headsets and smartglasses.

Gemini AI on Wear OS: With Google’s AI chatbot coming to smartwatches, users can start natural conversations with the chatbot directly from the wrist without the need for a phone. Gemini AI can be used to set reminders, ask queries, extract information from an email, and more. This is possible with Gemini integration with several apps.

Gemini AI on Android Auto: With built-in Gemini support on cars, users can take advantage of voice commands to manage tasks such as best routes, summarize messages, translating text, and more. With Gemini Live, users can also listen to the latest news, resolve simple queries, or simply make informative conversations while also focusing on the road.

Gemini AI on Android TV: Gemini on TV will take care of your entertainment requirements hands-free. Users can prompt Gemini to provide movie suggestions based on their favourite genre or find kids' appropriate content. Gemini can also provide relevant YouTube video suggestions if you or your kids want to learn more about specific topics.

Gemini AI on Android XR: Google is collaborating with Samsung to bring Gemini capabilities to future headsets and smart glasses. This will help users to ask questions, resolve queries, provide tips and leverage Gemini for several other tasks. This could come as a great competitor to Apple’s Vision Pro headset and the Ray-Ban Meta glasses.