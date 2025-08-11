Google to keep Pixel 10 Pro prices unchanged to compete with iPhone 17 Pro: Report

Google is preparing to host its annual “Made By Google” event on August 20, where it will introduce the Pixel 10 series, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Alongside the new devices, the company appears to be maintaining its existing pricing approach, aiming to position the phones competitively in both hardware sales and AI-powered services. Google is reportedly set to launch the Pixel 10 series with stable price, storage upgrades, and advanced AI features.(Google)

Google Plans Pixel 10 Series: Pricing Consistency Across the Range (Expected)

Recent listings from major retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe indicate that Google will keep the same pricing as last year’s Pixel 9 series, according to the Forbes report. The standard Pixel 10 will reportedly start at $799 for the 128 GB version, while the Pixel 10 Pro is set at $999. The Pixel 10 Pro XL will begin at $1,199 for 256 GB of storage, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will carry a price of $1,799 for its 256 GB model.

Furthermore, the Google Pixel 10 Pro’s main competition will be Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series, expected to launch in September. Reports suggest Apple will raise its prices by $50 while increasing the base storage from 128 GB to 256 GB. Although the change may offset the price rise, the adjustment might go unnoticed by many buyers.

Google is making a similar storage change in the Pixel 10 lineup. According to the report, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL had a 128 GB base option, but the Pixel 10 Pro XL will begin at 256 GB. While this offers more storage, it also effectively ends the lower-priced entry option, which might create a price progression of $799, $999, and $1,199 for the standard models.

Google Pixel Fold May Face Delay

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands apart in pricing and format. However, reports from TechRadar suggest the foldable model may face delays, potentially leaving the standard three models as the core of Google’s launch portfolio.

On the other hand, this year’s Made by Google’s key focus is expected to remain on artificial intelligence. The Google Pixel 10 series will benefit from Google’s Gemini AI platform, enhancing Android’s built-in capabilities. While Apple is introducing its “Apple Intelligence” features, industry insights suggest that Google’s AI ecosystem is more mature, which could offer a potential advantage in software-driven experiences.