Google warns Pixel 6a users of battery fire risk; urges urgent battery replacement

Google has issued an urgent warning for Pixel 6a users about a possible battery overheating issue. This comes after reports of some devices catching fire. A recent Android beta update shows that once a Pixel 6a battery reaches 400 charge cycles, the phone will automatically reduce its battery capacity and charging speed as a safety measure. Users who see this warning are advised to either replace their battery or upgrade their phone. Google has issued a warning to Pixel 6a users about the risk of battery overheating and advises them to replace or upgrade their device.(Google)

Google Pixel 6a: Reported Fire Incidents Raise Concerns

In the past few weeks, two separate Pixel 6a phones reportedly caught fire, one incident in May and another just last week. Photos shared by users on Reddit and reports by Android Authority have revealed melted devices caused by battery overheating.

Google confirmed it will release a mandatory software update for certain Pixel 6a models to address these risks. The update will activate features that limit battery performance after 400 charge cycles to help prevent overheating. Affected users will receive detailed information next month.

The Pixel 6a launched in July 2022, offering Google’s Tensor processor at a mid-range price point. Despite its popularity, this new warning raises safety concerns for current users.

Battery issues are not new to smartphones. The Pixel 4a faced similar overheating problems in the past. Google responded with a software update to reduce device performance and lower overheating risks. Australian authorities even issued a recall for the Pixel 4a due to these battery concerns.

On the other hand, the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update includes a warning for Pixel 6a users. It alerts users at 375 charge cycles that their battery may soon reduce capacity and charging speed at 400 cycles to avoid overheating.

What Pixel 6a Users Should Do?

Pixel 6a users can check their battery status by navigating to Settings > Battery > Battery health. If a warning appears, Google strongly recommends replacing the battery or upgrading the phone to avoid fire risks.

Google plans to provide support options through the website g.co/pixel/6abattery once performance throttling begins. Though the page is not yet active, Google has confirmed that it will address battery replacements for affected devices.

The Pixel 6a will receive software support until July 2027. However, due to the potential safety issues, users should carefully consider Google’s warning and explore replacement or upgrade options.