Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro available at discount of up to 29,000. Details here

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:28 AM IST

The smartphones are available at reduced prices on Flipkart. Without the discounts, these have a listed price of ₹59,999 (Pixel 7) and ₹84,999 on the e-commerce platform.

New Google Pixel 7 Pro smartphones are displayed at a launch event for new Google hardware devices in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 6, 2022. REUTERS/Roselle Chen
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google's recently-launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at discounts of up to 29,000 on Flipkart, as per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Without the discount, Pixel 7 has a listed price of 59,999 on Flipkart, while that of Pixel 7 Pro is 84,999.

Pixel 7: The device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage carries an exchange bonus of 22,500. In addition to this, customers get 3,000 off on transaction from Axis Bank's credit or debit card. Therefore, you can buy it for 34,499, or a discount of 25,500 on the listed price.

Pixel 7 comes in these colour schemes – Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass.

Pixel 7 Pro: This smartphone has 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On this, you get 23,550 off as exchange bonus and 5,500 on transaction from Axis Bank credit or debit card. Therefore, customers can purchase it for 55,999, or a discount of 29,000.

The colour schemes in which Pixel 7 Pro is available are Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

