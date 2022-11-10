Google's Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro available at discount of up to 29,000. Details here

Google's recently-launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available at discounts of up to ₹29,000 on Flipkart, as per a report in HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Without the discount, Pixel 7 has a listed price of ₹59,999 on Flipkart, while that of Pixel 7 Pro is ₹84,999.

Pixel 7: The device with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage carries an exchange bonus of ₹22,500. In addition to this, customers get ₹3,000 off on transaction from Axis Bank's credit or debit card. Therefore, you can buy it for ₹34,499, or a discount of ₹25,500 on the listed price.

Pixel 7 comes in these colour schemes – Snow, Obsidian, and Lemongrass.

Pixel 7 Pro: This smartphone has 12GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. On this, you get ₹23,550 off as exchange bonus and ₹5,500 on transaction from Axis Bank credit or debit card. Therefore, customers can purchase it for ₹55,999, or a discount of ₹29,000.

The colour schemes in which Pixel 7 Pro is available are Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel.

