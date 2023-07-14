Home / Technology / Google's ‘Project Tailwind’ renamed, launched for public testing: What is ‘NotebookLM'?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 14, 2023 11:18 AM IST

The AI-based service was unveiled at the tech giant's I/O 2023 event in May.

Google's ‘Project Tailwind,’ unveiled by the tech giant at its I/O 2023 event in May, has been renamed. Now known as ‘NotebookLM,’ where ‘LM’ stands for language model, the app has also been made available for public testing.

Google's NotebookLM (Image courtesy: notebooklm.google.com)
What is ‘NotebookLM’/'Project Tailwind'?

According to Google, NotebookLM is an ‘AI-first notebook,’ and is ‘grounded in the information you choose and trust.’ An experimental product at this stage, it is available only in the United States for now, and users will have to sign-up for a waiting list.

Also, at present, the service works only for Google Docs, with more formats to be added soon.

How does NotebookLM work?

It uses what the company says is the ‘source-grounding approach,’ doing so to reduce the risk of model 'hallucinations.’ It is designed to combine the power and promise of language models with a user's existing content, for critical insights.

Features of NotebookLM

People can perform three major tasks with NotebookLM: automatically summarise their notes and sources, ask questions related to the uploaded document(s), and generate ‘creative and new’ ideas.

Privacy

The uploaded files and documents are not visible to other members. Additionally, the collected data is not used to train new AI models, as per Google.

  HT News Desk
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

