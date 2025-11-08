Government launches global AI contest for women with 25 lakh prize: How to register and eligibility

The Government of India has introduced “AI by HER Global Impact Challenge”, a worldwide competition which aims to support women-led artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives focused on public benefit. The program seeks to promote gender equity, inclusive innovation, and social impact through AI. It is being held in connection with the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, which will take place in New Delhi on February 19–20, 2026. Government launches global AI challenge to support women-led innovations with Rs. 25 lakh prize pool. (Pexels)

The initiative is organised by MyGov India, in partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and IndiaAI. The competition invites women innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs from around the world to propose AI-based solutions that address real-world challenges and can be scaled for social use.

AI by HER Global Impact Challenge: Details and Prize

Participants will compete for a cash prize of Rs. 25 lakh. The top 10 winners will also receive mentorship, exposure, and sponsored participation at the IndiaAI Summit. In addition, the top 30 finalists will present their AI solutions to policymakers, global experts, and investors. The challenge aims to identify ready-to-deploy AI tools capable of driving measurable social impact through partnerships and visibility.

Eligibility Criteria

The competition is open globally to women-led teams or individuals. Each team may have up to three members, with at least two women. The lead participant must hold a key leadership role such as Founder, Co-founder, CEO, CTO, or Product/Technical Lead. Eligible applicants include startups, MSMEs, academic and research institutions, non-profits, and public organisations.

Applicants must submit pilot-ready or deployable AI solutions, as concept-stage ideas will not be accepted. Working professionals are required to submit a No-Objection Certificate from their employers.

Entries are invited in six categories:

Agriculture: Precision farming, pest control, and resource optimisation.

Cybersecurity and Digital Wellbeing: Privacy, trust, and online safety solutions.

Education: Accessible and multilingual learning models.

Healthcare: Diagnostic support, telemedicine, and data-based predictions.

Energy and Climate: Clean energy and emission monitoring.

Wildcard/Open Innovation: Interdisciplinary or cross-sector AI solutions.

Process and Timeline

Applications will open in October 2025 through the official MyGov portal. The first evaluation round will run from October to November 2025, followed by presentations and bootcamp sessions from November to December 2025. Finalists will present their solutions, and winners will be announced at the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026.