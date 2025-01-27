Grab gaming laptops with up to 50% discounts on trending technology, latest gaming experiences and more
Jan 27, 2025 02:28 PM IST
Explore incredible gaming laptops from HP, ASUS, Acer, Dell, and more. Avail up to 50% discounts on high-performance models featuring cutting-edge technology.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
HP Victus, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, 6GB NVIDIA RTX 4050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 2.29kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1319TX View Details
|
₹80,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6 FHD 144Hz 250 nits, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Win11/Battery/Black/2.30Kg) with MS Office,FA506NCR-HN075WS View Details
|
₹65,980
|
|
|
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics 6GB VRAM, 144Hz Display (16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51 View Details
|
₹80,990
|
|
|
HP [Smart Choice Omen Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 7 7840Hs, 8GB RTX 4060 GPU, 16.1(40.9 Cm), FHD, IPS, 165 Hz, 300 Nits, 16GB DDR5, 1Tb SSD, RGB Kb, 7Ms Response Time (Win 11, Black, 2.32 Kg),Xd0020Ax View Details
|
₹112,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031IN View Details
|
₹63,480
|
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming Laptop, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS AI-Powered, 8GB RTX 4070 GPU, 16.1-inch (40.9 cm), FHD, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, RGB Backlit KB, B&O (Black, 2.38 kg), xf0100AX View Details
|
₹139,990
|
|
|
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX2050/60Hz/Windows11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG View Details
|
₹51,990
|
|
|
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i7-12650H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB/Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B12UCX-1694IN View Details
|
₹59,789
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BHIN View Details
|
₹77,099
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060) PHN16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display View Details
|
₹141,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-11400H 11Th Gen, 17.3-Inch (43.94 Cm) 144Hz, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2050/Windows 11/ RGB Backlit KB/Black/2.30 Kg), FX706HF-HX018W View Details
|
₹53,250
|
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13450HX Processor, 16GB DDR5, 512GB,NVIDIA RTX 3050,6GB GDDR6, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB Orange,Windows 11 + MSO21,Dark Shadow, 2.65kg View Details
|
₹75,990
|
|
|
MSI Sword 16 HX, Intel 13th Gen. i9-13980HX, 41CM 16:10 FHD+ 144Hz Gaming Laptop(32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB /Cosmos Gray/2.3Kg),13VFKG-652IN View Details
|
₹132,390
|
|
