Monday, Apr 21, 2025
Grab water purifiers on Amazon Sale: Save up to 57% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Havells and more

ByAmit Rahi
Apr 21, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Grab the best water purifier deals with discounts up to 55% during the latest Amazon sale.

Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Aquaguard Mist NXT UV+ Inline Water Purifier | Mineral Charge | Mineral Guard Technology | Suitable for Municipal Water, Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water | Free Installation | 2 Free Services View Details checkDetails

₹6,799

Livpure Pep Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer with Carbon Filter, 7 L Storage Tank, Water Purifier for home, White (Suitable for Tanker, Municipal, Borewell Water) View Details checkDetails

₹9,395

V-Guard Zenora RO MF Water Purifier | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450 | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with RO & MF Membrane | PAN India Installation | 7 Litre, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

KENT 11018 Gold Star Gravity-based Water Purifier 22 L | Smart Design | High Storage Capacity | Activated Carbon Filter View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources with TDS >100 ppm only View Details checkDetails

₹6,299

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Bar Inline Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | TDS Indicator | Slimmest UV Purifier | 7-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) View Details checkDetails

₹12,700

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT RO+UV Water Purifier | Free Service Plan worth 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth 2000 View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹17,199

Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

Pureit Wave Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | INR 4000 Off on Exchange | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper View Details checkDetails

₹21,490

Pureit Revito Prime RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 1000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 8L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

Pureit Copper UV Tankless Water Purifier (White) with Dual Dispensing feature (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Pureit Marina Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

KENT 11138 Smart Uv | 4 Stage Smart Online Uv Water Purifier | Wall Mountable | High Purification Upto 60 L/Hr, White View Details checkDetails

₹6,250

KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

KENT Elegant Copper RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + Copper + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 15 LPH Flow | White View Details checkDetails

₹17,299

KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage View Details checkDetails

₹19,649

KENT Sterling Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process |RO + UV + UF + TDS Control | 6L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Under the Counter | White View Details checkDetails

₹19,500

KENT Pearl Star RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service |.0001 Micron RO Membrane | Auto Flush Feature | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+Copper+TDS Control+UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH | Digital Display View Details checkDetails

₹20,890

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,299

Livpure Envy Alkaline RO+UV+UF+Alkaliser Water Purifier for Home, Alkaline pH 8+, 8 L Storage Tank, suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹11,995

Livpure Allura Premia Water Purifier| No Service Cost for 2.5 Years - Filters Included | 10 Stage Advanced Purification | RO+UV+UF+Copper+Alk+Mineraliser| In Tank UV Sterilisation| 7 Ltr| View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

Livpure Platino+ copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech), Feather Touch Display, Copper+RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser+Auto Flush, 8.5 L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,699

Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹6,649

Livpure Bolt Copper UV+UF Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Municipal Water, with 7 L Storage, DARK BLUE, (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

Havells Siphon Water Purifier (Grey & Copper), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 Year Free Service, 7 Stage, 6.5L, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water,Upto 2000 TDS View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

Havells Delite DX Water Purifier (Green and White), RO+UV+UV LED, 24*7 Tank Sanitization, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹14,960

Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal water View Details checkDetails

₹10,199

Havells Fab UV Storage Water Purifier (White & Green), UV+UF, Copper+Zinc, 5 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable TDS <300 ppm Water,Suitable for Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹7,199

HAVELLS LOOP 6L RO + UV + Alkaline Water Purifier with Hygienic Flow Control (Silver Charged Membrane Technology, Black Color) View Details checkDetails

₹13,420

Havells Digitouch Alkaline Water Purifier (Champagne & Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, SMART TOUCH Water Dispense, Copper+Zinc, 8 Stage Purification, 6L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water View Details checkDetails

₹15,400

V-Guard Rejive RO UV Water Purifier with Mineral 8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm, 6.5 Litre White View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier for Home | Up to 40% Water Recovery | 7 Stage Purification | 1 Year Unconditional Warranty by V-Guard | GEEF Global WaterTech Award 2024 Winner | 7 Litre, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

V-Guard Rejive Water Purifier RO UF Mineral & Alkaline 8 Stage Purification | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

V-Guard Zenora RO UV Water Purifier,TDS up to 2000 ppm,8 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2450, PAN India Installation, 7 L, White View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

V-Guard Rejive RO UF Water Purifier with Mineral 7 Stage Purification, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450, Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm 6.5 Litre Blue Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

V-Guard RequPro UV UF Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank with Mineral Health Charger | Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water) View Details checkDetails

₹11,449

Clean water is a basic need, but finding the right purifier at the right price can feel like searching for a drop in the ocean. Luckily, Amazon’s latest sale has made things a whole lot easier. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen setup or buying your first purifier, there are plenty of great options to choose from — all at impressive discounts.

Big savings on water purifiers in the Amazon sale today.

From compact designs for small spaces to advanced systems with multiple filtration stages, there’s something for every home. We’ve rounded up the best deals so you can skip the scrolling and get straight to the savings. Let’s dive in.

Top deals

Grab up to 53% off on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Aquaguard, a trusted name in water purification, is now available at up to 53% off. From basic UV filters to advanced RO+UV systems, there's a wide range to choose from. Known for their durability and efficient performance, Aquaguard purifiers are ideal for Indian households. Don't miss out on this chance to bring home clean water at a lower price.

Pureit water purifiers available at up to 52% off during Amazon sale

Pureit combines smart design with powerful purification, and now you can grab one at up to 52% off. Whether you need something compact or feature-rich, there's a model that suits your home. Enjoy safe, odour-free water with less hassle and more savings during this limited-time Amazon offer.

Grab up to 41% off on Kent water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Kent is known for its robust multi-stage filtration systems and now you can enjoy up to 41% off during Amazon’s sale. These purifiers are ideal for households looking for trusted RO and UV options. With features like zero water wastage and real-time purity monitoring, Kent offers quality along with a decent discount this season.

Livpure water purifiers available at up to 53% off during Amazon sale

Livpure brings both style and substance, and right now select models are up to 53% off. These purifiers are popular for their compact build and advanced filtration, including RO+UV+UF technology. It's a great opportunity to grab a sleek, efficient system that keeps your water clean and your wallet happy.

Havells water purifiers available at up to 57% off during Amazon sale

Known for their sleek designs and powerful purification, Havells water purifiers are a solid choice for modern kitchens. This Amazon sale brings you up to 57% off on select models, making it a great time to upgrade. Whether you’re after UV, RO, or UF technology, Havells offers reliable options with smart features and attractive discounts.

Grab up to 44% off on V-Guard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

V-Guard is making waves with its reliable water purifiers, now up to 44% off. These units are designed to handle varying water sources and offer solid purification performance. With a blend of affordability and functionality, this deal is worth checking out if you're looking to upgrade without overspending.

FAQs

  • What types of water purifiers are available in the Amazon sale?

    You’ll find a range of RO, UV, UF, and multi-stage water purifiers suitable for different water sources and household needs.

  • Are the discounts applicable to all models?

    No, discounts vary by brand and model. The highest discounts apply to select products from each brand.

  • How long will the Amazon sale last?

    The duration of the sale may vary, so it’s best to check the product listings for the latest offers and end dates.

  • Do these purifiers come with installation services?

    Most water purifiers include free installation, but it depends on the seller. Check the product details before buying.

  • Are there EMI options available for these deals?

    Yes, many sellers offer EMI plans on select water purifiers. You can view payment options at checkout.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

