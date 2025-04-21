Grab water purifiers on Amazon Sale: Save up to 57% off on Aquaguard, Kent, Havells and more

Clean water is a basic need, but finding the right purifier at the right price can feel like searching for a drop in the ocean. Luckily, Amazon’s latest sale has made things a whole lot easier. Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen setup or buying your first purifier, there are plenty of great options to choose from — all at impressive discounts. Big savings on water purifiers in the Amazon sale today.

From compact designs for small spaces to advanced systems with multiple filtration stages, there’s something for every home. We’ve rounded up the best deals so you can skip the scrolling and get straight to the savings. Let’s dive in.

Top deals

Grab up to 53% off on Aquaguard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Aquaguard, a trusted name in water purification, is now available at up to 53% off. From basic UV filters to advanced RO+UV systems, there's a wide range to choose from. Known for their durability and efficient performance, Aquaguard purifiers are ideal for Indian households. Don't miss out on this chance to bring home clean water at a lower price.

Pureit water purifiers available at up to 52% off during Amazon sale

Pureit combines smart design with powerful purification, and now you can grab one at up to 52% off. Whether you need something compact or feature-rich, there's a model that suits your home. Enjoy safe, odour-free water with less hassle and more savings during this limited-time Amazon offer.

Grab up to 41% off on Kent water purifiers on Amazon Sale

Kent is known for its robust multi-stage filtration systems and now you can enjoy up to 41% off during Amazon’s sale. These purifiers are ideal for households looking for trusted RO and UV options. With features like zero water wastage and real-time purity monitoring, Kent offers quality along with a decent discount this season.

Livpure water purifiers available at up to 53% off during Amazon sale

Livpure brings both style and substance, and right now select models are up to 53% off. These purifiers are popular for their compact build and advanced filtration, including RO+UV+UF technology. It's a great opportunity to grab a sleek, efficient system that keeps your water clean and your wallet happy.

Havells water purifiers available at up to 57% off during Amazon sale

Known for their sleek designs and powerful purification, Havells water purifiers are a solid choice for modern kitchens. This Amazon sale brings you up to 57% off on select models, making it a great time to upgrade. Whether you’re after UV, RO, or UF technology, Havells offers reliable options with smart features and attractive discounts.

Grab up to 44% off on V-Guard water purifiers on Amazon Sale

V-Guard is making waves with its reliable water purifiers, now up to 44% off. These units are designed to handle varying water sources and offer solid purification performance. With a blend of affordability and functionality, this deal is worth checking out if you're looking to upgrade without overspending.

FAQs What types of water purifiers are available in the Amazon sale? You’ll find a range of RO, UV, UF, and multi-stage water purifiers suitable for different water sources and household needs.

Are the discounts applicable to all models? No, discounts vary by brand and model. The highest discounts apply to select products from each brand.

How long will the Amazon sale last? The duration of the sale may vary, so it’s best to check the product listings for the latest offers and end dates.

Do these purifiers come with installation services? Most water purifiers include free installation, but it depends on the seller. Check the product details before buying.

Are there EMI options available for these deals? Yes, many sellers offer EMI plans on select water purifiers. You can view payment options at checkout.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.