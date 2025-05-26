Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
Grand Gaming Days sale: Unbeatable prices on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones and more

ByAmit Rahi
May 26, 2025 12:13 PM IST

Score unbeatable deals on gaming laptops, monitors, mice and headphones during the Grand Gaming Days sale. Level up your setup now!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP OMEN Gaming, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16.1-inch(40.9cm), 144Hz, IPS, FHD Laptop, Backlit KB, HyperX audio (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.39kg) wf1096TX View Details checkDetails

₹109,100

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹66,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Orange Backlit Keyboard& G-Key|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg View Details checkDetails

₹74,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹84,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details checkDetails

₹63,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PH16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display View Details checkDetails

₹174,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details checkDetails

₹62,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details checkDetails

₹32,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight View Details checkDetails

₹77,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details checkDetails

₹56,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU View Details checkDetails

₹70,023

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details checkDetails

₹66,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Ultra Slim 32 inch Full High Definition 165Hz Gaming Monitor | 5 ms | Frameless Design | Resolution 1920 * 1080 | VA Panel, Without Speaker, DP+HDMI*2| 16.7 M | 6 ECO Modes (Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2479-HD-PRO 60.96 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | Free Sync|180 Hz | |1ms| HDR10 | HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle |Srgb104%| Eye Care View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor 68.5 cm (27) QHD 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel Less, Eye-Saver, LS27CG510EWXXL, Black View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24), FHD 1920 X 1080, 180 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel-Less, Eye-Saver (LS24DG300EWXXL, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,589

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming : 7.1 Surround Sound - 50Mm Drivers - Memory Foam Ear Cushions Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Rz04-03240600-R3M1 - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HyperX Cloud Ii – Gaming Over Ear Headset for Pc, Ps5/Ps4. Includes 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and USB Audio Control Box - Red (4P5M0Aa) View Details checkDetails

₹6,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1, Carbon Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On Ear Headset with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) White View Details checkDetails

₹10,768

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Wired Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking,16.8mn Color, Light Weight - White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmic Byte Firestorm RGB Wired Gaming Mouse, 67 Grams, 12400DPI, 1000Hz Polling, Pixart 3327 Sensor, 10M Switches, Paracord Cable, Software Support Upgraded PTFE Feet (White) View Details checkDetails

₹1,049

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosmic Byte Blitz Wireless + Wired Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Adjustable Vibration, Turbo & Auto Turbo (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller for PC, Cloud Gaming and Mobile, Fortnite Edition, Hall Effect Thumbsticks & Triggers, Low Latency Wireless, Works with Windows 10/11, with Bonus Virtual Item View Details checkDetails

₹3,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerA Battle Dragon™ Advanced Wireless Controller for PC & Cloud Gaming: Magnetic Hall Effect, Asymmetric Rumble Motors, 30h Playtime (Not for iOS) View Details checkDetails

₹3,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad for Windows PC, Android, with Dual analog sticks, Quad front triggers, Dual motors force, Haptic Feedback View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kreo (New & Improved Mirage Wireless RGB Gaming Controller For PC, Android, iOS, PS4, Programmable Buttons, Dual motor force, Haptic Feedback,USB C & B Zero-Lag Connectivity (Not compatible PS5) View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Grand Gaming Days sale is here, bringing you incredible discounts on the best gaming gear to upgrade your setup. Whether you're a casual player or a competitive pro, this event has everything you need to enhance your gaming experience. From powerful gaming laptops to ultra-responsive mice, the deals are too good to miss.

Level up your game with unbeatable Grand Gaming Days deals.
Level up your game with unbeatable Grand Gaming Days deals.

Dive into a world of immersive visuals with top-tier gaming monitors and enjoy crystal-clear sound with premium gaming headphones. Don’t wait—these limited-time offers are your chance to level up your gear without breaking the bank!

Save up to 31% on gaming laptops during Amazon Sale

Upgrade your gaming experience with a powerful new gaming laptop at 31% off during Grand Gaming Days. Top brands like ASUS, Lenovo, HP, and Acer are featured, offering high-performance machines equipped with the latest processors and dedicated graphics cards.

Whether you’re into fast-paced shooters or immersive RPGs, these laptops deliver smooth gameplay and vivid visuals. Don’t miss this chance to get your hands on a reliable gaming laptop at a fraction of the price and take your setup to the next level

Laptops are available at up to 50% off during Amazon Sale

Looking for a versatile laptop that can handle both work and play? Enjoy a massive 50% discount on a wide range of laptops during the sale. From lightweight ultrabooks to powerful productivity machines, there’s something for every need and budget.

These deals make it easy to upgrade your daily driver or find the perfect device for students and professionals alike. Take advantage of this limited-time offer to score a high-quality laptop at half the price

Up to 64% off on gaming monitors on Amazon Sale

Get ready for stunning visuals and ultra-smooth gameplay with gaming monitors available at up to 64% off. Choose from top brands offering high refresh rates, low response times, and vibrant displays that enhance every gaming session.

Whether you prefer a curved screen for immersion or a flat panel for competitive play, you’ll find the perfect monitor to elevate your setup. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings and transform your gaming visuals today

Up to 70% off on gaming headphones

Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio with gaming headphones at a whopping 70% off. Experience every detail, from subtle footsteps to explosive in-game action, with top-notch sound quality and comfort.

Brands like HyperX and Razer offer models with surround sound, noise cancellation, and comfortable ear cups, perfect for long gaming sessions. Upgrade your audio setup and communicate clearly with your squad, all while saving big during the Grand Gaming Days sale

Save up to 80% on gaming mice during Amazon Sale 

Achieve pinpoint accuracy and lightning-fast response times with gaming mice discounted by up to 80%. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a competitive player, there’s a mouse designed for your grip and play style.

Look for features like customizable buttons, high DPI sensors, and ergonomic designs from trusted brands like Logitech and Razer. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your gear and gain an edge in every game without stretching your budget

Up to 55% off on gamepads during Amazon Sale

Take control of your gaming with gamepads available at 55% off. Perfect for console and PC gamers alike, these controllers offer responsive buttons, comfortable grips, and seamless connectivity.

Whether you’re racing, fighting, or exploring open worlds, a quality gamepad enhances your gameplay experience. Grab your favourite model during Grand Gaming Days and enjoy precise control at a fantastic price

FAQs

  • What is the Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale?

    Amazon Grand Gaming Days is a limited-time event offering major discounts on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, mice, and more from top brands

  • How long does the Grand Gaming Days sale last?

    The sale typically runs for several days; for May 2025, it is live until 28 May 2025

  • Are there additional bank offers during the sale?

    Yes, you can get instant discounts on select bank credit card EMI transactions.

  • What types of products are included in the sale?

    The sale covers gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, mice, gamepads, motherboards, graphics cards, and more

  • Can I return or exchange products bought during the sale?

    Yes, products purchased during Grand Gaming Days follow Amazon’s standard return and refund policies

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Grand Gaming Days sale: Unbeatable prices on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones and more
