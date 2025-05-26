Grand Gaming Days sale: Unbeatable prices on gaming laptops, monitors, headphones and more
May 26, 2025 12:13 PM IST
Score unbeatable deals on gaming laptops, monitors, mice and headphones during the Grand Gaming Days sale. Level up your setup now!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Acer Nitro V, Intel Core i5- 13th Gen 13420H processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050-6 GB GDDR6(16GB DDR5/512GB)IPS FHD, 39.62cm(15.6), 165 Hz, Win 11 Home,Obsidian black, 2.113 kg, ANV15-51,Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
HP OMEN Gaming, 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX, 16GB DDR5, 1TB SSD, 8GB NVIDIA RTX 4060, 16.1-inch(40.9cm), 144Hz, IPS, FHD Laptop, Backlit KB, HyperX audio (Win 11, Office 21, Black, 2.39kg) wf1096TX View Details
|
₹109,100
|
|
|
Lenovo Smartchoice LOQ AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS | NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB (24GB RAM/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.6cm)/Windows 11/Office Home 2024/100% sRGB/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC00EFIN Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹66,490
|
|
|
Dell G15-5530 Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX| NVIDIA RTX 3050, 6GB (16GB RAM|1TB SSD, FHD|Window 11|MS Office 21|15.6 (39.62cm)|Orange Backlit Keyboard& G-Key|Dark Shadow Grey|2.65Kg View Details
|
₹74,990
|
|
|
Lenovo LOQ 2024, Intel Core i5-13450HX, 13th Gen, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 144Hz, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office 21, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83DV007GIN, 1Yr ADP Free Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹84,990
|
|
|
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/60W TGP/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/144Hz/RGB KB/48WHr/Windows 11//Graphite Black/2.30 Kg) FA506NCR-HN054W View Details
|
₹64,990
|
|
|
Acer ALG, Intel Core i5 13th Gen - 13420H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 15.6/39.62cm, 144Hz, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99kg, AL15G-53 Gaming Laptop View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) 144Hz, IPS, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MS Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1379TX/fa1412tx View Details
|
₹63,990
|
|
|
Acer Predator Helios 16 Gaming Laptop 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor (Windows 11 Home/16 GB/1 TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070) PH16-72 with 40.64 cm (16) WQXGA Display View Details
|
₹174,990
|
|
|
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX View Details
|
₹62,990
|
|
|
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
|
₹59,990
|
|
|
Lenovo V15 G4 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 15.6 inch FHD Thin & Lite Laptop, AMD Graphics, 16GB DDR5 5500Mhz Ram, 512GB SSD NVMe, Windows 11, Dolby Audio, Arctic Grey, 1 Year Onsite Brand Warranty View Details
|
₹34,990
|
|
|
Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 KG View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; Midnight View Details
|
₹77,990
|
|
|
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen, Intel Core i5-12500H Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB/16GB/512GB/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZF-RP458WS View Details
|
₹56,390
|
|
|
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg View Details
|
₹47,990
|
|
|
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Touchscreen, 14/35.6cm, FHD, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.51kg, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU View Details
|
₹70,023
|
|
|
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fc0156AU View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
|
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H 15.6 (39.62cm) FHDIPS300 Nits Thin&Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHDGraphics/Win11/Office Home 2024/1YrADP Free/ARCTIC-Grey/1.6Kg), 83EM00GTIN View Details
|
₹66,490
|
|
|
MSI G255F 24.5 Inch FHD Gaming Monitor - 1920 x 1080 Rapid IPS Panel, 180 Hz / 1ms (GtG), 99% sRGB Colour Gamut, Adaptive-Sync - DP 1.2a, HDMI 2.0b CEC View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
amazon basics Ultra Slim 32 inch Full High Definition 165Hz Gaming Monitor | 5 ms | Frameless Design | Resolution 1920 * 1080 | VA Panel, Without Speaker, DP+HDMI*2| 16.7 M | 6 ECO Modes (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
ViewSonic Gaming (from USA) - VX2479-HD-PRO 60.96 Cm (27) FHD Superclear IPS Panel Monitor | Free Sync|180 Hz | |1ms| HDR10 | HDMI| DP Port | Wide View Angle |Srgb104%| Eye Care View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor 68.5 cm (27) QHD 2560 x 1440, 165 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), HDR10, AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel Less, Eye-Saver, LS27CG510EWXXL, Black View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Samsung Odyssey G3 Gaming Monitor 60 cm (24), FHD 1920 X 1080, 180 Hz, 1ms(MPRT), AMD Freesync, DP, HDMI, Height Adjustable Stand, Tilt, Pivot, Bezel-Less, Eye-Saver (LS24DG300EWXXL, Black) View Details
|
₹10,299
|
|
|
LG Ultragear 24GS65F IPS Full HD Gaming Monitor, 24 Inch, 1920 X 1080, 1ms, 180Hz, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Design, DP, HDMI View Details
|
₹10,499
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion-R25f-30 | 25 Inch (63.50cm) | FHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand | Black View Details
|
₹12,199
|
|
|
LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor 86.42 Cm (34 Inch),Qhd 3440 X 1440,5Ms,160Hz,AMD Freesync Premium,HDR 10,Srgb 99%,Height Adjust Stand,Dp,Hdmi,Speaker,Headphone Out,34Gp63A View Details
|
₹31,999
|
|
|
Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black) View Details
|
₹11,589
|
|
|
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹3,099
|
|
|
Razer Blackshark V2 X Gaming : 7.1 Surround Sound - 50Mm Drivers - Memory Foam Ear Cushions Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Rz04-03240600-R3M1 - Green View Details
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
Razer Barracuda X (2022) - Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset - Black - FRML Packaging RZ04-04430100-R3M1 View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
HyperX Cloud Ii – Gaming Over Ear Headset for Pc, Ps5/Ps4. Includes 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound and USB Audio Control Box - Red (4P5M0Aa) View Details
|
₹6,490
|
|
|
Ant Esports H1100 Pro RGB Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic for PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Switch1, Carbon Black View Details
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
Logitech G435 Light Speed and Lightweight Gaming Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, 18H Battery, Compatible for Dolby Atmos, Pc, Ps4, Ps5, Mobile - (Black) View Details
|
₹5,495
|
|
|
Logitech G431 with 7.1 Surround Sound, DTS X 2.0, 50 mm Audio Drivers, USB and 3.5 mm Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic for PC - Black View Details
|
₹4,295
|
|
|
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Realistic Dynamic Drivers, Detachable Boom Mic, 1kHz Sensitivity, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible-Black View Details
|
₹2,199
|
|
|
Corsair HS80 RGB USB Premium Gaming Wired On Ear Headset with Dolby Audio 7.1 Surround Sound (Broadcast-Grade Omni-Directional Microphone, Memory Foam Earpads, High-Fidelity Sound) White View Details
|
₹10,768
|
|
|
Logitech G102 Light Sync Gaming Wired Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking,16.8mn Color, Light Weight - White View Details
|
|
|
|
Cosmic Byte Firestorm RGB Wired Gaming Mouse, 67 Grams, 12400DPI, 1000Hz Polling, Pixart 3327 Sensor, 10M Switches, Paracord Cable, Software Support Upgraded PTFE Feet (White) View Details
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Logitech G102 USB Light Sync Gaming Mouse with Customizable RGB Lighting, 6 Programmable Buttons, Gaming Grade Sensor, 8K DPI Tracking, 16.8mn Color, Light Weight - Black View Details
|
₹1,295
|
|
|
Cosmic Byte Blitz Wireless + Wired Controller for PC, Hall Effect Joystick & Triggers, 1000Hz Polling Rate, Adjustable Vibration, Turbo & Auto Turbo (Black) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
PowerA OPS v1 Wireless Controller for PC, Cloud Gaming and Mobile, Fortnite Edition, Hall Effect Thumbsticks & Triggers, Low Latency Wireless, Works with Windows 10/11, with Bonus Virtual Item View Details
|
₹3,199
|
|
|
PowerA Battle Dragon™ Advanced Wireless Controller for PC & Cloud Gaming: Magnetic Hall Effect, Asymmetric Rumble Motors, 30h Playtime (Not for iOS) View Details
|
₹3,899
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS MAX FURY Transparent RGB LED Illuminated Wired Gamepad for Windows PC, Android, with Dual analog sticks, Quad front triggers, Dual motors force, Haptic Feedback View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Kreo (New & Improved Mirage Wireless RGB Gaming Controller For PC, Android, iOS, PS4, Programmable Buttons, Dual motor force, Haptic Feedback,USB C & B Zero-Lag Connectivity (Not compatible PS5) View Details
|
₹2,799
|
|
View More Products