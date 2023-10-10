Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Avail unbeatable TV deals

The air is charged with excitement as the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 approaches, promising an unparalleled shopping experience that goes beyond the ordinary. This event isn't just a sale; it's a gateway to a world of unmatched savings and unbeatable deals, where your purchasing power is magnified, and your desires meet affordability. Imagine a shopping spree where your every need and wish are met with incredible discounts, where the thrill of finding the perfect deal is as electrifying as the product itself. Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrade your daily dose of entertainment with latest smart TVs.(Pexels )

The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 isn't just a date on the calendar; it's an invitation to indulge in the art of smart shopping, where your budget stretches further, and your choices are not limited by price tags. It's a celebration of affordability, where quality meets cost-effectiveness, and every purchase feels like a victory. In the heart of this sale lies an opportunity to revamp your lifestyle, upgrade your gadgets, and enhance your home without the hefty price tags.

Here we will unravel the mysteries of this extraordinary event, guiding you through the maze of discounts and tempting offers. Get ready to embark on a journey where your dreams of owning the best products become a delightful reality. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is not just a sale; it's an experience, and you're invited to dive in headfirst.

Redmi 80 cm - HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

Experience television like never before with the Redmi 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN, a masterpiece that redefines entertainment. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of high-definition visuals, courtesy of its HD Ready resolution of 1366x768 and a smooth 60 hertz refresh rate. It has a 178-degree viewing angle design that helps every seat in your room become the best in the house, ensuring that you never miss a moment of the action.

But that's not all; this smart TV is not just a visual marvel. It offers numerous connectivity choices, including Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports for your set-top box, gaming consoles, or Blu-ray players, and 2 USB ports to effortlessly connect your hard drives and other USB devices. The inclusion of ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm earphone jack ensures that you stay connected to all your favourite devices seamlessly.

When it comes to sound, the Redmi Smart LED Fire TV truly stands out. It features 20 Watts output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD technology, delivering a cinematic audio experience in the comfort of your home.

Moreover, this smart TV comes with Fire TV built-in, supporting popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube, among others. With the convenience of the Voice Remote powered by Alexa, switching between DTH TV channels and OTT apps is just a voice command away. The TV also supports display mirroring through Airplay & Miracast, allowing you to share your favourite content effortlessly.

Now, here's the cherry on top: In the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail a whopping 58% discount on the Redmi 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN. This incredible offer makes this feature-packed smart TV an irresistible choice for those seeking quality, performance, and affordability.

And there's more good news – your purchase is safeguarded by a 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product, along with an additional 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. Don't miss this golden opportunity to transform your entertainment setup. Upgrade to the Redmi Smart LED Fire TV today and embark on a journey of immersive visuals and breathtaking sound right in the heart of your living room.



Specifications of Redmi 80 cm - HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN

HD Ready Resolution (1366x768)

Dual Band Wi-Fi Connectivity

Voice Remote with Alexa

20 Watts Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Stunning HD visuals Limited App Selection Dual Band Wi-Fi Average Built-in Speakers Voice Control with Alexa Basic Remote Design Multiple Connectivity Options No Bluetooth Keyboard Support Dolby Audio for Immersive Sound Limited Internal Storage

B0BVMLNGXR

Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) with 4K Ultra HD Google TV KD-55X74K

Experience the pinnacle of entertainment with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) that comes with a 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K. Prepare to be captivated by stunning visuals rendered in 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160), unveiling a world of detail and colour that breathes life into every scene. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and an expansive 178-degree wide viewing angle, indulge in seamless motion and enjoy an immersive viewing experience from any corner of your room. This smart TV takes connectivity to the next level, featuring 3 HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, along with 2 USB ports to effortlessly connect hard drives and other USB devices.

But the magic doesn’t stop there – dive into a realm of rich, immersive sound with 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology. Navigate your entertainment seamlessly with Google TV, featuring a Watchlist, Voice Search, and access to a plethora of apps via Google Play. With built-in Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, your favourite movies & TV shows are just a voice command away. Additionally, explore enhanced features like Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa integration for a truly smart home experience.

And here's the cherry on top: During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an incredible 48% discount on the Sony Bravia 139cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K. This outstanding offer transforms your dream of owning a top-tier smart TV into an affordable reality, making your entertainment experiences grander and more immersive than ever before. Hurry, seize the moment and elevate your home entertainment setup to unparalleled heights!

Specifications of Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) with 4K Ultra HD Google TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

3 HDMI, 2 USB Ports

X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons Crisp 4K Ultra HD Visuals Limited USB Ports Immersive Dolby Audio Complex Smart Features Wide Range of Connectivity Options Voice Search Accuracy Google TV and Chromecast Integration Premium Price Tag Extensive 3-Year Warranty Coverage Steeper Learning Curve for Features and Functions

B09WN26DG5

Sony Bravia (65 inches) 4K Smart Google TV KD-65X74K

Dive into a world of cinematic brilliance with the Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K. Imagine having a theater right in your living room, where every detail is vividly brought to life. With a mesmerizing 4K Ultra HD it also has a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a resolution of 3840 x 2160, this TV guarantees stunning clarity and lifelike motion. The 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures that everyone in the room gets the best seat, making movie nights and gaming sessions truly immersive.

Connectivity is a breeze with 3 HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming console, along with 2 USB ports to effortlessly link hard drives and other USB devices. Immerse yourself in sound that envelops you, thanks to the 20 Watts Output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology.

And here's the exciting news: During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an incredible 53% discount on the Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV . This extraordinary offer turns your dream of having a state-of-the-art smart TV into an affordable reality. Hurry, seize this opportunity to transform your entertainment setup and elevate your viewing experience to new heights!

Specifications of Sony Bravia (65 inches) 4K Smart Google TV

4K Ultra HD Resolution

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

3 HDMI, 2 USB Ports

X1 4K Processor

Pros Cons Stunning 4K Visuals Bulky Design Wide Viewing Angle Limited App Selection Smart Features Integration Average Sound Quality Multiple Connectivity Options Higher Power Consumption Dolby Audio Enhancement Complex Menu Navigation

B09WN3SRC7

MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN

Unleash the power of smart entertainment with the MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN. Elevate your viewing experience with vibrant visuals boasting a 1366 x 768 resolution and a smooth 60 Hertz refresh rate. Immerse yourself from any corner of the room with the TV’s wide 178-degree viewing angle, ensuring every detail is crystal clear.

Connectivity is seamless and versatile, featuring Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports for the latest gaming consoles and set-top boxes, 2 USB ports for hard drives and other devices, and advanced features like ALLM, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, and Ethernet. Experience cinematic sound with 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and DTS-HD technology, delivering an audio quality that matches the impressive visuals.

This smart TV runs on Android TV 11, offering a plethora of features including PatchWall, IMDb Integration, Universal Search, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Smart Recommendations, and support for 15+ languages with Language Universe. Dive into a world of entertainment with apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, along with access to 5000+ apps from the Play Store. The TV also supports Chromecast, enabling effortless streaming from your favorite devices.

Now, here's the exciting news: During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an incredible 56% discount on the MI 80 cm 5A Series Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN. This offer not only brings cutting-edge technology to your home but also makes it incredibly affordable. Don’t miss this chance to transform your living room into a hub of smart entertainment and immersive viewing.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

HD Ready Resolution (1366 x 768)

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

Dual Band Wi-Fi

2 HDMI, 2 USB Ports

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Visuals Limited Storage Capacity Smooth 60 Hertz Refresh Rate Basic Sound Quality Dual Band Wi-Fi Limited HDR Support Multiple Connectivity Options Not Ideal for Large Rooms Android TV 11 Platform Average Build Quality

B0B6F7LX4C

iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53

Elevate your viewing experience to new heights with the iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV, model iFF32S53. This sleek masterpiece brings entertainment to life with its vivid visuals, featuring an HD Ready resolution of 1366 x 768 and a smooth 60 Hertz refresh rate, ensuring each frame is delivered with precision and clarity. Seamlessly connect your favorite devices with 2 HDMI ports for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, and gaming console, along with a USB port and a headphone output, providing versatile connectivity options.

This smart TV operates on the Android TV platform, offering in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring capabilities, and a plethora of pre-installed apps, including popular ones like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. With a powerful 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, 1 GB RAM, and 8 GB ROM, it ensures swift and efficient performance for seamless streaming and app usage.

Experience visuals like never before, thanks to the A+ Grade Panel, 178-degree wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10, and Micro Dimming technology. The TV's bezel-less design not only adds a touch of elegance to your living space but also provides an immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience. As a cherry on top, during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an astounding 60% discount on the iFFALCON S Series, making it the perfect time to bring this exceptional smart TV home. Hurry, seize the opportunity to transform your entertainment setup and immerse yourself in a world of cinematic brilliance!

Specifications of iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

HD Ready Resolution (1366 x 768)

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

24 Watts Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Vivid HD Visuals Limited USB Ports Crisp 60 Hertz Refresh Rate Basic Smart Features Powerful 24 Watts Output Limited Internal Storage Wide Viewing Angle Average Build Quality Dolby Audio Enhancement No Advanced HDR Support

B0BNVLQZM2

LG 32 inches/80cm HD Ready Smart LED TV

Step into a realm of immersive entertainment with the LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Smart LED TV, model 32LM563BPTC. This smart TV is a gateway to a world of vivid visuals and dynamic sound, enhancing your viewing experience to new heights. With its HD Ready resolution of 1366x768 and a smooth 60 hertz refresh rate, every frame comes to life with clarity and precision. Seamlessly connect your favourite devices using 2 HDMI ports, catering to your set-top box, Blu Ray players, and gaming console needs, along with an additional USB port for hard drives and other USB devices.

Dive into the world of smart features with Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi connectivity, Home Dashboard, Screen Mirroring, and Multi-Tasking capabilities, offering endless entertainment possibilities. With Active HDR and a slim LED BackLight Module, this TV delivers vibrant visuals and deep contrasts.

And here's the exciting news: During the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an incredible 45% discount on the LG 80 cm HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC. This fantastic offer transforms your dream of having a feature-packed smart TV into an affordable reality. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your entertainment setup and bring home a theatre-like experience. Hurry and grab this amazing deal today!

Specifications of LG 32 inches/80cm HD Ready Smart LED TV

HD Ready Resolution (1366x768)

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

10 Watts Output, DTS Virtual:X

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Visuals Limited Connectivity Options Smooth 60 Hertz Refresh Rate Modest Sound Output Smart TV Capabilities Basic Design and Build Quality DTS Virtual:X Technology Limited USB Ports Active HDR for Rich Colors No Advanced Smart Features

B08DPLCM6T

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A:

Introducing the TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A, a masterpiece that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with sleek design. Immerse yourself in a world of stunning visuals with a 1366 x 768 pixels and a smooth 60 Hertz refresh rate, delivering every detail with crystal clarity. Connect your favourite devices effortlessly using 2 HDMI ports, perfect for your set-top box, Blu-ray players, or gaming consoles, and an additional USB port for your hard drives or other USB devices.

Witness unparalleled picture quality with the A+ Grade Panel, 178-degree wide viewing angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, HDR 10, and Micro Dimming technology, ensuring vibrant colours, deep contrasts, and exceptional clarity.

But that’s not all - during the Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon, you can avail an incredible 50% discount on the TCL Bezel-Less S Series Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A. This limited-time offer makes it the perfect opportunity to elevate your entertainment setup. Don't miss out on this chance to bring home a feature-packed smart TV at an unbeatable price. Upgrade your viewing experience and make the most of this amazing deal today!

Specifications of TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series

HD Ready Resolution (1366 x 768)

60 Hertz Refresh Rate

2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port

24 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Pros Cons Vibrant HD Visuals Limited Connectivity Options Smooth 60 Hertz Refresh Rate Modest Sound Output Google TV Smart Features Basic Design and Build Quality Ample RAM and ROM Limited USB Ports Bezel-Less Design

B0BNVLWV3Y

Top 3 features that the top TV brands should have

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm - HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Vivid Picture Engine Plus PatchWall Interface 2 USB Ports Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) with 4K Ultra HD Google TV KD-55X74K Triluminos Display Technology X-Motion Clarity 4 HDMI Ports Sony Bravia (65 inches) 4K Smart Google TV KD-65X74K X1 Ultimate Processor Acoustic Multi-Audio Ambient Optimization MI 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN PatchWall 4 Interface Data Saver Mode Parental Controls iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV iFF32S53 AI Sound Engine Smart Volume Control MEMC Technology LG 32 inches/80cm HD Ready Smart LED TV Active HDR with HDR10 Pro Dynamic Color Enhancer AI ThinQ Technology TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32S5400A Google Assistant Integration Voice Remote Control HDR10+ Support

Best product from the list above

The Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K stands out as one of the best products in the list due to several compelling features:

Exceptional Visual Quality: With its 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), the KD-65X74K delivers stunning and lifelike visuals. The high resolution ensures every detail is sharp and clear, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Advanced Display Technologies: The TV is equipped with advanced display technologies such as the X1 4K Processor, 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and Motion Flow XR100. These technologies work together to optimize color accuracy, contrast, and motion, resulting in vibrant and realistic images. Immersive Sound Experience: Featuring 20 Watts Output and advanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio and Clear Phase, the KD-65X74K delivers immersive and high-quality sound. The inclusion of Open Baffle Speaker and DTS Virtual:X further enhances the audio experience, making it perfect for enjoying movies, music, and gaming. Smart TV Capabilities: This Sony Bravia TV runs on the Google TV platform, offering a wide range of smart features. With access to Google Play, Chromecast, and popular streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, users can enjoy a vast library of content. Additionally, the TV supports voice search and integration with virtual assistants, adding convenience to the user experience. Quality Build and Design: The TV boasts a sleek design, making it an aesthetically pleasing addition to any living space. Its slim bezels and slim LED backlight module contribute to an edge-to-edge display, enhancing the visual appeal. Comprehensive Warranty: Sony offers a 3-year comprehensive warranty on this product, providing customers with assurance of the product's quality and durability.



Best value for money product

The Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN is widely regarded as the best value for money product due to its exceptional combination of features and affordability. With a budget-friendly price tag, this TV offers HD Ready resolution, providing decent picture quality for its size and price range. The TV also features multiple HDMI and USB ports, allowing users to connect their gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other devices easily. Additionally, its voice remote with Alexa support enhances user convenience, enabling voice commands and making navigation effortless. The TV's Dolby Audio support further enriches the audio experience, ensuring immersive sound quality. Considering its competitive pricing, smart features, and decent audio-visual capabilities, the Redmi F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV offers an excellent balance between affordability and functionality, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking good value for their money.

