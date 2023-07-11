‘Time for startup founders to enter politics’: Ashneer criticises 28% GST on online gaming

BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover strongly criticised the recent decision of the Goods and Services Tax Council to impose a 28% GST on online gaming at the full value. The Shark Tank India fame expressed his disappointment, saying that it is crucial for startup founders to actively engage in politics and ensure adequate representation.

Ashneer Grover was one of the judges on Shark Tank India.

“RIP - Real money gaming industry in India. If the govt is thinking people will put in ₹100 to play on ₹72 pot entry (28% Gross GST); and if they win ₹54 (after platform fees)- they will pay 30% TDS on that - for which they will get a free swimming pool in their living room come the first monsoon - not happening!” Grover tweeted.

He continued, “Time for startups Founders to enter politics and be represented - or this is going to be spate industry after industry.”

Ashneer Grover on 28% GST on online gaming. (Twitter/@Ashneer_Grover)

28% GST on online gaming: Sitharaman

The council in its 50th meeting held in New Delhi decided to tax e-gaming without making any differentiation based on if the games require skill or based on chance.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a discussion was held on if an online game is skill-based or chance based. “We are not looking at a game if it is skill-based, chance-based or both, we are purely looking at the value it generates that can be taxed,” the FM said.

"Very substantive discussions took place on online gaming. MeitY is likely to provide a list of an inclusion or exclusion list of games. Our position is clearly on taxation. We will still align it with MeitY’s rules," Sitharaman added.

'28% tax rate will impact online gaming platforms'

A major section of the industry has strongly criticised the decision to impose a 28% taxation rate, expressing their vehement disapproval.

"There is a fine line between skill-based games and casinos/betting apps, and they must not be treated the same way," Aaditya Shah, chief operating officer, IndiaPlays told Hindustan Times.

“Introducing a 28% tax rate not only hampers online gaming platforms' capacity to develop new games and technologies but also undermines their competitiveness in the market. Moreover, the constrained financial resources hinder their ability to enter new markets and reach a wider customer base,” he added.

“The decision to levy 28% on gross value in the case of online gaming and casinos is perhaps not what the industry was hoping for. While it has been indicated that this proposal is 'clarificatory' in nature, it would have been better to make it prospective to put the past dispute to rest," Pratik Jain Partner Price Waterhouse & Co LLP told HT.

Grover says $10 bn down the drain

Grover said that being a part of the fantasy gaming industry was an enjoyable experience for him, but unfortunately, it has now been severely impacted.

“It was good fun being part of the fantasy gaming industry - which stands murdered now. $10 Bn down the drain in this monsoon.”