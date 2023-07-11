28% GST to be levied on online gaming, horse racing, casinos on full face value: Sitharaman

The Goods and Services Tax Council decided to levy 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos at full value, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the conclusion of the council's 50th meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she chairs the 50th meeting of the GST Council, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

There were deliberations on whether to impose a 28% GST on the face value of bets, gross gaming revenue, or just on platform fees.

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)