Home / Business / 28% GST to be levied on online gaming, horse racing, casinos on full face value: Sitharaman

28% GST to be levied on online gaming, horse racing, casinos on full face value: Sitharaman

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jul 11, 2023 07:51 PM IST

The Goods and Services Tax Council decided to levy 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos on full value in its 50th meet in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The Goods and Services Tax Council decided to levy 28% GST on online gaming, horse racing and casinos at full value, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the conclusion of the council's 50th meet in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she chairs the 50th meeting of the GST Council, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman greets as she chairs the 50th meeting of the GST Council, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

There were deliberations on whether to impose a 28% GST on the face value of bets, gross gaming revenue, or just on platform fees.

(This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out