GTA 6 PC launch: Expected price in India, system demands, characters, and more

GTA 6 PC release: Rockstar Games has officially announced that Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will release on consoles, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on May 26, 2026. However, the developer has not revealed when the game will launch for PC. Despite the silence, several leaks and rumours have already surfaced online, which hint at expected PC requirements, possible release timelines, pricing, file size, characters, and maps. GTA 6 leaks reveal expected PC requirements, price in India, release timeline, characters, maps, and size.(Rockstar Games)

GTA 6: PC System Requirements (Leaked)

Rockstar Games has not yet shared official details regarding the hardware needed for PC players. Still, reports suggest that the game will demand powerful specifications to run smoothly.

Minimum Requirements (Expected):

Operating System: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16GB RAM

16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Storage: 150GB SSD

Recommended Requirements (Expected):

Operating System: Windows 11 (64-bit)

Windows 11 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

Intel Core i9-10900K or AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Memory: 32GB RAM

32GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage: 200GB SSD

GTA 6: PC Release Window and Price in India

Looking at the release history of GTA 5, which launched for consoles first and came to PC nearly two years later, a similar approach could be expected this time. With the console launch fixed for 2026, reports suggest GTA 6 might arrive on PC by mid-2027.

In terms of editions, leaks suggest that Rockstar Games plans to mirror the console structure for PC. The Standard Edition may be priced at Rs. 5,999, the Deluxe Edition at Rs. 7,299, and the Collector’s Edition at Rs. 10,000.

GTA 6 PC: File Size, Characters, and Maps

The initial download size for the PC version is likely to be around 150GB, with more space required as updates and expansions roll out.

Storyline leaks suggest that Jason and Lucia will lead the narrative, with Raul Batista also playing a significant role. The game’s map is expected to feature detailed recreations of locations such as the Florida Keys, Everglades, Kaseya Center, and King of Diamonds, which promise a large and diverse environment.