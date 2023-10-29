GTA 6 will have this ‘patented’ tech to redefine the gaming experience

Take-Two Interactive, the powerhouse behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, has patented revolutionary locomotive technology set to redefine the gaming experience in Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The news, uncovered by Reddit user u/Tobbelobben30, sent waves of anticipation through the gaming world.

GTA 6 fan made poster(Rockstar Games)

The patent, titled "System and Method for Virtual Character Locomotion," is the brainchild of Tobias Kleanthous, a former Rockstar Games expert in AI, gameplay, and animation. Kleanthous, whose name appeared in GTA 6 leaks, had been associated with Rockstar from 2014 to late 2021. His expertise led to the creation of a cutting-edge animation control system, allowing characters to move dynamically and realistically.

What sets this technology apart is its innovative approach to character animations. Instead of relying on pre-designed animations for specific in-game scenarios, the system utilizes a library of interchangeable building blocks. These blocks, when combined, generate a vast array of movements, adapting to diverse situations like walking in the rain, fatigue, or injuries. As u/Tobbelobben30 put it, "They've built a library of small building blocks for character movements... Instead of designing separate animations for each of these situations, they use these building blocks to put together the character's movements naturally."

This breakthrough promises a gaming experience where characters respond organically to their environment. Picture characters adjusting their movements according to the weather, energy levels, and injuries, creating a world that feels genuinely immersive. The implications for GTA 6 are staggering - players can expect a game world where characters adapt, making the experience more lifelike, engaging, and, importantly, thrilling.

With this patent, Take-Two Interactive seems poised to set a new standard in gaming realism. As gamers eagerly await more details about GTA 6, the prospect of exploring a dynamically responsive virtual world has injected fresh excitement into the gaming community.

