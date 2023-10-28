Trick, no treat - GTA 6 remains ghost in Rockstar's Halloween trailer, fans disappointed

October came and went, but the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) announcement did not grace eager gamers. Rockstar Games, known for dropping major releases in October, instead unveiled a GTA Online Halloween Event trailer, leaving fans in dismay. The disappointment was tangible, especially given the hype around the rumoured "Rocktober" release. GTA 6 Fandmade Poster

The absence of any GTA 6 teaser in the Halloween trailer left enthusiasts disheartened. Despite fervent hopes, the video solely highlighted the ongoing limited-time activities in GTA Online, lacking any clues about the next GTA installment. Twitter exploded with reactions, with one user astutely noting the void, "Note that there isn't any content for the next Grand Theft Auto game in the Halloween trailer for GTA Online."

Internet memes and jokes flooded social media platforms, reflecting the gamers' frustration. Some fans resignedly joked about sharing the fate of one of the ghosts in the Halloween trailer while awaiting GTA 6. The anticipation for a new GTA entry has been building for over 400 days since Rockstar Games' last vague promise of sharing news "soon."

A GTA 6 trailer would undoubtedly make waves, but the Halloween content for GTA Online, while entertaining for current players, failed to appease the hunger for new GTA developments. The iconic "milking cow" meme, symbolizing Rockstar Games' tendency to extend popular titles without releasing new ones, resurfaced, encapsulating the sentiment of gamers worldwide.

While Rockstar Games' social media accounts showcased the Halloween content, discussions largely revolved around the absence of GTA 6 news. Fans flooded platforms with requests for a GTA 6 trailer, making their anticipation unmistakably clear. As the month drew to a close without the anticipated announcement, gamers began speculating about the next possible timeframe for a glimpse of the much-awaited game.

