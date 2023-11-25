GTA 6's hype leads fans quit smoking so they can live till the release

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games of all time, and fans have been waiting for a decade to get their hands on the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto franchise.

Upcoming GTA 6 trailer incentivizes smokers to quit for good.(Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games and Take-Two, the developer and publisher of the game, have been very tight-lipped about the project, and have not revealed any official information or confirmed any rumors.

But that is about to change soon. Rockstar Games have announced that they will release the first official trailer of GTA 6 in early December, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the game. The trailer will also likely reveal the release date of the game, which is still unknown.

The news of the trailer has created a huge buzz among the GTA community, and some fans are so excited that they are making major changes in their lives to ensure that they will be alive and healthy when the game comes out.

One fan shared his story of quitting smoking because of GTA 6. He said, “ Title really. I’ve been a fairly heavy smoker for a while now. Lately I’ve been coughing a lot more and just feeling like shit from the cigarettes but addiction is a hell of a thing. I am so hyped for gta 6 the thought of being in hospital or on heavy medication as a result of cigarettes has got me to quit cold turkey.”

“I will not miss out on this game and want to be in my best possible health for it. Today is 10 days free. Thanks Rockstar!” he added.

His remarks inspired others to follow his example and quit smoking too. Another fan said, "I’ve had similar thoughts. A lot can change in the year or so GTA 6 will take to release. may we all be in good health to see it through!"

Another one said, "Keep it up 💪 I went cold turkey , now of 2 years. You'll have ups and downs but it's for the best."

Some fans were amazed by the power of GTA 6 to motivate people to quit smoking.

One user commented, “Been quit for a year now (after smoking for almost 20) it gets better bro, keep it up. 🫡”

Another one said, "It’s actually amazing that this game got so much hype it can make people quit smoking because no one wants to miss out on this game haha."

“Good for you dude, but please when GTA 6 eventually arrives, don't go back to smoking.,” one wise user advised. And another witty one replied back, “just start smoking in the game.”

