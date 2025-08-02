GTA Online could soon require age verification, leak suggests UK players first in line

Rockstar Games may introduce an age verification system in GTA Online soon, according to a well-known industry leaker. This move could come ahead of the launch of GTA 6 and aims to align with new regulatory requirements. Rockstar Games may add age verification to GTA Online, starting in the UK, ahead of the GTA 6 release.(Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has remained active for years, which has made a huge loyal player base that engages in various activities, from role-playing to combat. Despite this, the game often stays out of the spotlight compared to other live-service titles like Fortnite or Call of Duty. Now, changes could be on the horizon that affect how players access and play the game.

Rockstar Games May Add Age Verification to GTA Online

The new insight comes from a reliable source known as Tez2 on X (via PC Games), who revealed that Rockstar Games is planning to add an age check mechanism to GTA 5's online mode. This step aligns with recent regulatory shifts, especially in the UK, where the Online Safety Act has recently taken effect. The law requires online platforms to verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing content deemed inappropriate or illegal.

UK Expected to See Changes First

According to Tez2, Rockstar Games might implement the verification system regionally, with the UK expected to be the first area affected. However, details remain unclear on how this change will influence the overall gameplay experience. It is likely that some features like phone messages, text chats, and photo sharing via Snapmatic may require age confirmation before use. There is no clear information on whether players will need to verify their age to access the entire game or just certain functions.

The timing for this update and the full extent of its impact are still unknown. For now, UK players are likely to be the first to encounter this new requirement due to the Online Safety Act. Many in the community hope that these changes will not disrupt the popular GTA 5 roleplay servers, which remain a major draw as fans eagerly await the official launch of GTA 6.