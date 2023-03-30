GTA Online's biker business to boom with boosted bonuses in 30 March weekly update

GTA Online players, get ready to rev up your engines and hit the pavement with the latest weekly update! After a quiet week, Rockstar is giving players a reason to hop back onto their bikes and get back in the game. This week's update puts a focus on Biker Businesses, with boosted payouts and production rates that will have players racing to complete missions and reap the rewards. Plus, Biker Clubhouses are on discount, making it the perfect time to invest in one.

GTA Online players, get ready to rev up your engines and hit the pavement with the latest 30 March 2023 weekly update

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that's not all that's new this week. The Enus Stafford is this week's podium vehicle, and the Dinka Veto Classic is the Prize Ride on offer. Want to win the Veto Classic? Place in the top three in Street Races for three days in a row to take it home.

GTA Online players, get ready to rev up your engines and hit the pavement with the latest 30 March 2023 weekly update

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discounts this week are particularly juicy, with 40% off on Biker Clubhouses, including upgrades and renovations, as well as Biker Businesses. And for those looking to beef up their garage, the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire (Muscle), Enus Windsor Drop (Coupe), Progen GP1 (Super), and Vysser Neo (Sports) are all on sale.

But the bonuses are where this week's update really shines. Players can earn 2x GTA$ and RP on Biker Sell Missions, 2x Production for Biker Businesses, 2x Supplies on Biker Business Resupply Missions, and 1.5x GTA$ and RP on Acid Lab Sell Missions, Motorcycle Club Work/Challenges, Clubhouse Contracts, and Inch by Inch Adversary Mode. And for those looking for a little extra fun, Fooligan Jobs and Hotring Races offer 2x GTA$ and RP, while Deadline offers 2x GTA$ and RP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | How to get a girlfriend, car, plane, guns in GTA-5? Here are all PC, PS, X-box cheats you need

But wait, there's more! The Gun Van is offering a discount on the Assault Shotgun, so be sure to keep an eye out on the map to snag it at half price.

So what are you waiting for? Hop back on your bike and take advantage of this week's bonuses, discounts, and prizes in GTA Online.