Halogen ovens buying guide: Faster, energy efficient cooking made possible with our top picks

We all live in a fast-paced world, where slowing down is not even an option, and the pace just keeps on accelerating with each passing day. So, in a world that refuses to slow down, people need ways and appliances that indulge in faster and easier cooking as well. Welcome, halogen ovens with open arms! Apart from cooking food speedily, halogen ovens also makes them tastier and healthier. Halogen oven buying guide: All you need to know about halogen ovens

So, those of you who don't know what a halogen oven is, here is a guide that not only informs you of this cooking marvel, but it'll help you make the right choice before your next purchase.

What are halogen ovens?

Despite their somewhat 80s-like appearance and low-technicalities, halogen ovens represent modern cooking at its best. Halogen ovens not only cook food easily and quickly, they also preserve food's nutritional value, unlike microwaves. Moreover, for all the health freaks, halogen ovens does this and a lot more at a very little oil usage, definitely making it healthier, so you can snack guilt-free.

How does a halogen oven work?

So, the basic question is how does halogen oven work? These handy and compact kitchen appliances are basically very easy and simpler to use and can actually save a lot more time and effort as compared to traditional cooking.

To put in simple words, a halogen oven uses a halogen bulb as a light source to cook food. This bulb produces infrared heat, which is circulated around the food by a built-in fan, ensuring even and fast cooking. The combination of intense radiant heat from the halogen bulb and convection ensures that the food cooks thoroughly, browns, and crisps, much like in a conventional oven, but at a faster pace. The oven's transparent design allows users to monitor the cooking process without needing to open the lid. This technology is energy-efficient and typically cooks food quicker than traditional ovens, making it a versatile and convenient kitchen countertop appliance.



What all can you prepare with halogen ovens?

Although a halogen oven may look like a low-priced cooking appliance, it is guaranteed to revolutionise your cooking experience by preparing delicacies for you while reducing both time and effort and using very less oil.

Halogen ovens can be used for grilling, defrosting, steam boiling, baking, broiling and roasting, and the rest depends on your culinary skills and imagination alike.

So, from roasted potatoes to grilled fishes and cupcakes for your dessert, halogen ovens can practically prepare anything and everything.

Features of halogen ovens

Halogen heating element: Halogen ovens use a halogen bulb as the heating source, which provides instant heat for cooking food quickly and evenly. The bulb emits infrared radiation, allowing food to cook efficiently.

Convection fan: A built-in fan circulates hot air around the food, promoting even cooking and helping to achieve a crispy texture, similar to that of a conventional oven.

Compact design: Halogen ovens are smaller than traditional ovens, making them ideal for kitchens with limited counter space. Their portable nature also allows them to be easily moved or stored.

Fast cooking time: The combination of halogen heat and a convection fan speeds up cooking time, often reducing it by up to 50% compared to conventional ovens.

Energy efficiency: Due to faster cooking times and a smaller size, halogen ovens use less energy than conventional ovens, making them more environmentally friendly and cost-efficient.

Multifunctional cooking: Halogen ovens can roast, bake, grill, steam, fry, and defrost, offering versatility for different types of meals. Some models come with accessories for additional cooking methods, such as racks or trays.

Transparent glass bowl: The clear glass bowl allows you to monitor the cooking process without opening the lid, preventing heat loss and maintaining consistent cooking temperatures.

Temperature and timer control: Most halogen ovens offer adjustable temperature settings (usually up to 250°C/482°F) and a timer function, giving precise control over cooking conditions.

Self-cleaning function: Many halogen ovens feature a self-cleaning mode that uses steam or high heat to clean the interior, making maintenance easy.

Low-fat cooking: Halogen ovens are designed to cook with little to no oil, promoting healthier meal options. Excess fat can drip away during cooking, making it a healthier alternative to frying.

Safety features: Halogen ovens often come with built-in safety features like automatic shut-off when the lid is lifted, heat-resistant handles, and overheat protection to prevent accidents during cooking.

Compact capacity: While smaller than traditional ovens, halogen ovens typically have a decent cooking capacity (typically 10-17 litres), sufficient for small families or individuals.



Pros and cons of halogen ovens

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Faster cooking time and Energy Efficient: Uses less energy than traditional ovens, as it heats up faster and cooks food up to 40% quicker. Limited Capacity: Often smaller than conventional ovens, making it less ideal for large meals or family cooking. Versatile and Healthier Cooking: Can roast, bake, grill, steam, or fry foods, making it a multi-functional kitchen appliance, reduces the need for oils. Noisy Operation: The fan can be somewhat noisy during operation, which might be bothersome. Space-Saving and Affordable: Compact design makes it suitable for smaller kitchens or for those who need a portable oven option. It is a more cost-effective option. Less Suitable for Precise Baking: The cooking temperature may not be as consistent as a traditional oven, especially for delicate baked goods. May not brown or crisp food as effectively as a convection or air fryer. Easy to Use and Clean: Simple controls and often dishwasher-safe parts make it user-friendly and easy to maintain. May Overheat: Some models can get very hot, so caution is required, and this can be a concern in small spaces.

Factors to consider while buying a halogen oven:



Here are some key factors to consider when buying a halogen oven:

1. Capacity

Size of the oven: Halogen ovens come in various sizes, typically ranging from 10 to 17 litres. If you plan to cook for a large family or for gatherings, choose a larger capacity. Some halogen ovens offer extender rings that can increase their capacity, providing more flexibility.

2. Power and wattage

Wattage range: Most halogen ovens have wattages between 1000–1400 watts. Higher wattage means faster cooking times but also higher energy consumption, making them energy-efficient.

3. Temperature Range

Adjustable temperature: Look for ovens with a wide temperature range (typically 125°C to 250°C) for greater cooking versatility, from slow cooking to fast grilling.

4. Cooking features

Versatility: Halogen ovens often come with multiple cooking modes such as roasting, grilling, baking, steaming, and air frying. Choose a model that supports the types of cooking you do most frequently.

Preset functions: Some ovens have preset cooking modes for common foods, making it easier for users to select the appropriate settings.

Self-cleaning function: A feature that helps clean the oven after use, making maintenance much easier.

5. Ease of use

Control panel: Choose between a digital or manual control panel based on your comfort level. Digital panels offer more precise controls, but may be more expensive.

Timer Function: Look for a timer that can be set for various cooking durations, ideally with an automatic shut off feature for safety.

6. Cooking accessories

Racks and Trays: Most halogen ovens come with basic racks and trays, but some models include additional accessories like tongs, frying pans, or steaming trays. These can add versatility to your cooking options.

Rotisserie Function: Some halogen ovens come with a rotisserie attachment for cooking meats evenly.

7. Build Quality and Durability

Glass Bowl: The bowl should be made of high-quality, heat-resistant glass. Check for a sturdy build to ensure it won’t crack under high heat.

Lid Type: Choose between a hinged lid or a removable lid. A hinged lid can be more convenient and safer as it reduces the risk of accidentally burning yourself.

8. Safety Features

Cool-Touch Exterior: Some models offer heat-resistant exteriors to prevent burns during operation.

Automatic Shut off: Ensures the oven turns off when the timer ends or if the lid is removed during cooking, adding to the safety.

Overheat Protection: A feature that prevents the oven from reaching unsafe temperatures.

9. Cleaning and Maintenance

Dishwasher-Safe Parts: Look for models with detachable, dishwasher-safe parts like bowls, racks, and trays to simplify clean up.

Non-Stick Coating: Some models feature non-stick bowls, which can make cleaning much easier.

10. Size and Portability

Counter Space: Consider the size of the oven and whether it will fit comfortably on your kitchen countertop.

Portability: Some halogen ovens are lightweight and portable, making them easy to move around or take for outdoor cooking.



Cooking tips with halogen ovens:

Getting most from the halogen ovens is a tricky business, especially if you're using it for the very first time. But trust us, this is one of the easiest and healthiest options for cooking food, so you don't have to stand and sweat for hours in front of a gas stove.

The very first thing that you have to keep in mind before initiating cooking on the halogen oven is to keep it safe from the harm. So, you literally have to keep it at a place on the countertop to keep it safe from getting worn out.

Next is keeping a tab on the timer. This one is very basic and is nothing new to you if you have been using a microwave. The halogen ovens come with a timer of 60 minutes and a temperature control dial that lets you bake or roast your food in just the in-time. Keep a close eye on both to avoid over-cooking or burning your food.

Using the right cooking essentials is obvious and so you need to get cooking essentials like oven trays, baking sheets and casserole dishes that will fit inside the halogen oven.

Size matters when it comes to buying a halogen oven. Though, most of the halogen ovens are compact and can be easily fitted on the countertop, it is crucial to allow enough space for the lid removal that can get very hot while cooking.



Cleaning halogen ovens

Some halogen ovens come with self-cleaning mode, so all you have to do is simply fill the oven with warm water and liquid detergent and just set it up for self-cleaning.

However, there still are a few halogen ovens that require manual cleaning.





So, just in case you were planning to buy a halogen oven but were sceptical about the same, now you know almost everything about a halogen oven and hence, the choice is all yours.

FAQ on halogen ovens Is a halogen oven energy-efficient? Yes, halogen ovens are generally more energy-efficient than traditional ovens because they heat up quickly and cook food faster. They consume less energy over shorter cooking periods, making them a cost-effective option for cooking.

Do halogen ovens cook faster than conventional ovens? Yes, halogen ovens cook up to 40% faster than conventional ovens due to the combination of intense heat and convection air circulation. This results in quicker cooking times for most foods.

Is cooking with a halogen oven healthier? Halogen ovens can be considered healthier because they allow you to cook with little to no oil, reducing fat content. The fan circulates the heat evenly, allowing excess fat to drip away from food during cooking.

Can I cook frozen food in a halogen oven? Yes, halogen ovens are capable of cooking frozen foods without pre-thawing. Simply adjust the cooking time as frozen foods may require slightly longer to cook than fresh items.

Is a halogen oven safe to use? Halogen ovens are generally safe to use. Most models come with safety features such as automatic shut-off when the lid is removed or when the timer ends. However, as the glass bowl and lid can get extremely hot during operation, always handle the oven with care and allow it to cool down before touching.

