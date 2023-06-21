Harry Potter: Magic Awakened sets the wizarding world abuzz with global mobile release

Potter-Heads around the globe are eagerly anticipating the global release of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on June 27 for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Immerse yourself in the highly-anticipated mobile game, combining collectible card mechanics with MMO features. (Image Credit: Portkey Games)

The year 2023 has been monumental for the Harry Potter franchise, and the launch of this highly-anticipated game is set to amplify the excitement even further.

Earlier in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy, a captivating and mesmerizing video game set in the wizarding world of Hogwarts, garnered critical acclaim and achieved record-breaking sales. Following this success, it was announced that a new Harry Potter TV series was in the works, featuring a fresh cast. Plus, fans received news of an upcoming Harry Potter Quidditch video game.

With the impending release of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, fans can now add another thrilling experience to their list.

Starting on June 27, Potter-Heads will have the opportunity to download and immerse themselves in Harry Potter: Magic Awakened on both Android and iOS platforms.

Announced as a "free-to-play collectible card role-playing game," it seamlessly combines the mechanics of a collectible card game (CCG) with massively multiplayer online (MMO) features.

Set in the universe of Harry Potter and Hogwarts, the game allows players to wield iconic spells and interact with beloved items from the magical universe, making it a must-play for devoted franchise fans.

Some fans may already be acquainted with Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, as the game was previously available exclusively in China. With its tremendous success in the Chinese market, it comes as no surprise that the decision was made to introduce the game to a global audience, spreading the enchantment worldwide.

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is the latest addition to the lineup of Harry Potter mobile games published under the Portkey Games label. The journey began with the release of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery in 2018, followed by the now-defunct Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and the immensely popular puzzle game, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells by Zynga.

The achievements of Portkey Games in the mobile gaming arena have been remarkable, fueling expectations for the emergence of more captivating Harry Potter mobile projects in the future.

While mobile gaming continues to thrive, traditional console games based on the franchise are also on the horizon, further amplified by the resounding success of Hogwarts Legacy. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is poised to captivate the hearts of more conventional gamers upon its release for PC and consoles.