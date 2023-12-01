Hindustan Times now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Get instant Breaking News

Are you a social media buff, wanting to stay updated with the latest happenings around the world through your feed? Are you tired of scrolling down your Facebook feed endlessly for fastest and authentic news? Well, your search ends here!We are excited to announce that HT is now on Facebook Channel. All digital news verticals of HT have their own channels on the social media platform.

Why should you join HT on Facebook Channel?

Stay Informed: Be it local stories, breaking news or global events, we will provide the fastest and most accurate news updates to you. Our team of experienced journalists is working round-the-clock to deliver accurate and unbiased news to your Facebook Channel feed.

Editor's Picks: Stay ahead of others with the most engaging stories from our Editor's Picks daily, especially handpicked for you. Instant Updates: No more waiting for the right medium to bring you the instant breaking news. Get breaking news alerts on your Facebook Channel the moment they happen.

How will you benefit from joining HT Facebook Channels?

Hindustan Times: Hindustan Times offers the most reliable news in politics, sports, entertainment and business, featuring national and international news. Click here to join.HT Lifestyle: Get the latest lifestyle news, fashion trends, style guide & tips on the HT Lifestyle Facebook Channel. You will also get updates on events in India and across the world, celebrity styles and outfits, beauty and health tips, relationships advice, travel guide and more. Click here to join.

HT City: The lifesyle and entertainment daily of the HT Group brings you dollop of entertainment, a scoop of lifestyle, a dash of drama with a side of all things trending. Click here to join.

Hindustan Times Cricket: If you are a cricket fan and want to be regularly updated with the latest updates, this is the right place with you. Get live match updates, cricket news and analysis, and updates about your favourite cricket stars. Click here to join.

HT Auto: Get latest updates of new cars & bikes in India along with upcoming car launches, price and other details on your Facebook Channel feed. Also get news updates on different cars and two-wheeler models. Click here to join.

DesiMartini: Are you mad about movies? We have latest entertainment news, movie review, movie ratings, photos, trailers, videos & more on our Facebook Channel. Join here

DesiMartini Hindi: If you are a movie buff and want to receive latest entertainment news, movie reviews in Hindi, this is the right place for you. Click here to join Desimartini Hindi's Facebook channel.

HT Tech: Get all the latest news articles and web stories on mobile phones, smartphones, laptops, and gaming along with detailed reviews, price cuts, and other updates like comparisons under your budget on HT Tech's Facebook Channel. Click here to join.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail