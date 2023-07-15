His H1B visa expiring, Indian techie laid off by Qualcomm appeals for job referrals

An Indian techie who got laid off by Qualcomm after less than a year with the company, has reached out to his connections on LinkedIn to help him with referrals for a new job, saying he only has ‘limited time’ as he is in the United States on an H1B visa. Representational Image

Tushar Trehon, a now-former Senior GPU Performance Modelling Engineer at Qualcomm, was among the 5% staffers laid off in May. His LinkedIn profile shows that he joined the tech giant in July last year.

‘Being an immigrant worker…’

“Being an immigrant worker on H1B I have limited time to look for a new job. So I wanted to take this opportunity to reach out to you, my esteemed connections, to inform you that I am now actively seeking new opportunities in the Semiconductor Industry,” Trehon wrote in his post.

Tushar Trehon's LinkedIn post.

Detailing his professional experience, he said he had ‘valuable’ experience in Performance Modelling and Validation in both CPU and GPU domain.

“If you are aware of any openings, referrals, or connections that could help me in my job search, I would be incredibly grateful for your support. I am also open to exploring new opportunities in other domains,” the engineer added.

Trehon requested people to contact him directly – on LinkedIn or Gmail – in case of suggestions, advice, or opportunities.

What is H1B visa?

A temporary work visa initiated by employers in the US, it allows them to hire foreign nationals for specialty jobs. If the foreign national fulfills the requirements for the job, the company initiates the H1B visa process.

According to a study, Indians are, by far, the ‘most active users’ of this facility, and accounted for 73% of the nearly 442,000 H1B workers in the 2022 fiscal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON