'That's morbid', Hogwarts Legacy player finds dark secret in room of requirement

In a recent discovery by a Hogwarts Legacy player, the Room of Requirement has been revealed to hold a dark secret. The open-world game, which was released in February, allows players to decorate the Room of Requirement to their liking. However, one player stumbled upon a disturbing decoration option that many players may have overlooked.

In a recent discovery by a Hogwarts Legacy player, the Room of Requirement has been revealed to hold a dark secret

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mounted House-Elf Heads can be unlocked and displayed on the wall as a form of taxidermy. While it may seem morbid to some, house-elves actually consider it a great honor to have their heads displayed in their owner's home. It's one of the highest honors a house-elf can receive, which is why it's included in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The discovery has sparked conversation on the game's official Reddit page, with some players expressing shock and disgust while others defend the inclusion of the feature. Regardless of opinion, it's clear that Hogwarts Legacy continues to engage players and surprise them with new discoveries even months after release.

In a recent discovery by a Hogwarts Legacy player, the Room of Requirement has been revealed to hold a dark secret

Also read | Will Quidditch make its way to Hogwarts Legacy? Fans on the edge of their brooms

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with upcoming releases for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The game has received positive reviews for its immersive world and empowering gameplay, making it a contender for one of the best games of 2023. Who knows what other secrets the wizarding world holds?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON