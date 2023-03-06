Hogwarts Legacy players demand greater wand customisation options. Here's why

In the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy, players have been expressing their frustration with the game's lack of customization options for their wands. While handles can be modified after the initial creation process, players are unable to make any significant changes to their wand's appearance, leaving some to regret their initial choices.

One Reddit user, mynameescapesmern, voiced their concerns over this limitation, stating that they were unhappy with how their ringed wand looked with the available handles. Other users in the comments section offered their suggestions and opinions on the matter, with some jokingly pointing out that even the use of unforgivable curses is not taboo in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy has been well-received by players, but it seems that certain mechanics, such as gear transmogrification, have fallen short of industry standards. While some argue that allowing players to change their wands would compromise the lore of the Harry Potter universe, others feel that it would provide a much-needed opportunity for players to modify their characters' appearances.

Regardless of the debate, Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with ports for PS4 and Xbox One coming soon, and a Switch release scheduled for later in the year. As players continue to explore the magical world of Hogwarts, it remains to be seen whether any changes will be made to the game's customization options.