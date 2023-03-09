Hogwarts Legacy players' vivariums put Newt Scamander to shame

Hogwarts Legacy players are flexing their creative muscles with stunning Forest Vivariums that bring the game's magical creatures to life. In these peaceful areas accessed through the Room of Requirement, players can design their own idyllic locations where they can raise and play with magical beasts.

One such player, Kubilayt, recently shared a video showcasing their Forest Vivarium creation. With lush trees, lakes, gardens, stone roads, fountains, and statues, this cozy little area is sure to enchant any Harry Potter fan. Kubilayt took a more intimate approach, creating a small, peaceful space that's perfect for relaxing and taking a break from the action.

Forest Vivarium

Link to the Reddit post: My Forest Vivarium! Hope you like it

"I started pretty basic, but then saw what others were up to on social media and decided to up my game," Kubilayt said. "The secret is not to overdo it and to take your time building the area over several days." The player is now working on a new project: a swamp-based vivarium.

Other Hogwarts Legacy fans have also created amazing vivariums, such as a grand-scale forest with ruins and buildings. These examples highlight the breadth of creativity players can unleash in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions launching on May 5th, and a Switch port coming out on July 25th. With the game's expansive options for self-expression and creativity, the possibilities for magical vivariums are endless.