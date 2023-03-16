Hogwarts Legacy rumoured to have left witches and wizards alone. Here's why

Rumor has it that Hogwarts Legacy, the action-RPG game based on the Harry Potter franchise, may have cut plans for proper companions. That's right, Potterheads, it seems that evidence has emerged suggesting that the game's developers may have once considered implementing a companion system, but ultimately decided against it.

Hogwarts Legacy rumoured to have left witches and wizards alone

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to sources, the game currently features a few characters that players can complete special quests for, but these characters don't accompany players outside their specific quests. However, it appears that some of the game's voice lines suggest that proper companions may have been in the works at some point.

There are currently three companion-style characters in Hogwarts Legacy with their own quest lines: Slytherin's Sebastian Sallow, Hufflepuff's Poppy Sweeting, and Gryffindor's Natsai Onai, aka Natty. Unfortunately, Ravenclaw doesn't have an equivalent character for its House, although it seems that Amit Thakkar may have once been intended to fill that role.

Link to TikTok post suggesting plans of companionship

While fans have found it disappointing that these characters don't shine outside their questlines, Hogwarts Legacy mods have made it possible for players to bring these characters with them on quests. They even have unique dialogue relating to certain quests in the game, which strongly suggests that the developers once intended Hogwarts Legacy to have a proper companion system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Avalanche, the game's developer, has claimed that it has not planned any Hogwarts Legacy DLC. Still, many fans are calling for it, hoping that a Hogwarts Legacy DLC expansion could help tide them over while they wait for the proper sequel.

Also read | Hogwarts Legacy developers shield cats in game with purr-fect protection

So, what can fans expect from a Hogwarts Legacy sequel? Only time will tell, but if the developers address the criticisms levied at the original game, which include the lack of proper companions, fans may have new content to play sooner than they think.

Hogwarts Legacy is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming May 5 and a Nintendo Switch port dropping on July 25. Stay tuned for updates on this rumor and all things Hogwarts Legacy!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}