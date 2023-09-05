Home theatre systems in India: Top 10 options

In today's fast-paced world, there's nothing quite like coming home, kicking back, and immersing yourself in a cinematic experience. Thanks to advancements in technology, creating your own home theatre has never been easier or more accessible. Whether you're a movie buff, a gamer, or a music enthusiast, a home theatre system can transform your living space into a hub of entertainment. In this guide, we'll explore the essentials of 10 best home theater systems and help you choose the right one for your needs.

A home theatre system can bring the magic of the cinema right into your living room. Whether you're enjoying a movie night with friends, gaming with intensity, or simply relaxing to your favorite music, the right home theater setup can make it an unforgettable experience. Take the time to research and invest wisely, and you'll be on your way to creating your own cinematic haven.

1. GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5" subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 is a powerful 5.1 channel home theatre soundbar system that delivers immersive audio experiences. It features a 280W soundbar with a 6.5" subwoofer and dual rear satellites, ensuring rich and dynamic sound quality. You can connect it to your devices via HDMI, AUX, USB, or Bluetooth, offering versatile connectivity options. The soundbar offers five equalizer modes to fine-tune your audio preferences, and it comes with a stylish remote control and LED display for easy operation. Its sleek Platinum Black design adds a touch of elegance to your home entertainment setup, making it a comprehensive and stylish audio solution.

Specifications:

Brand- GOVO

Model Name- GOSURROUND

Speaker Type- Soundbar with Subwoofer & Satellite Speaker

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless

Pros Cons Immersive Sound Bigger in Size Versatile Connectivity

2. boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black)

The boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is a 2.1 channel home theatre soundbar offering impressive audio with its 120W signature sound. It includes a wired subwoofer for deep bass. This soundbar provides various connectivity options for versatility, ensuring compatibility with your devices. With multiple entertainment EQ modes, it can be customized to suit your audio preferences. Its sleek black finish enhances the aesthetics of your home entertainment setup. Overall, the boAt Aavante Bar 1500 is a powerful and stylish addition to your home theater, delivering high-quality sound and an immersive audio experience.

Specifications:

Brand- bOAT

Model Name- Aavante Bar

Speaker Type- Soundbar

Connectivity Technology- Auxiliary, USB, Optical

Pros Cons Multiple Connectivity Options No Voice Assistant Sleek Design

3. GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black)

The GOVO GOSURROUND 900 is a cutting-edge 2.1 channel soundbar, delivering 200W of immersive audio. Its standout feature is a potent 6.5" subwoofer for deep, resonant bass. Connectivity options abound, including Bluetooth v5.3, HDMI, AUX, and USB ports, catering to various devices. You can fine-tune your audio with four EQ modes. The sleek design in Platinum Black adds a touch of elegance to your home theater setup. Control is at your fingertips with the included remote, and LED lights and a display panel enhance the visual experience. With the GOSURROUND 900, elevate your home entertainment with powerful, customizable sound.

Specifications:

Brand- GOVO

Model Name- GOSURROUND

Speaker Type- Soundbar with Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB, HDMI, wireless

Pros Cons Powerful Sound High Power Consumption Visual Enhancements

4. Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

The Sony HT-S20R is a 5.1-channel soundbar system designed for immersive audio experiences. It features a powerful 400W output and supports Dolby Digital, ensuring high-quality sound for your TV. The package includes a subwoofer for deep bass and compact rear speakers for a genuine surround sound feel. It offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity, allowing you to stream music and connect devices wirelessly. Additionally, it provides HDMI and optical connectivity for easy setup with your TV. This home theater system combines convenience, powerful audio, and compatibility, making it an excellent choice for enhancing your home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

Brand- Sony

Model Name- Sound bars

Speaker Type- Subwoofer; Soundbar; Surround Sound

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth

Pros Cons Powerful Output No Wi-Fi Support Dolby Digital Support

5. OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX

The OBAGE DT-31 is a powerful 100-watt Dual Tower Home Theatre System designed to enhance your audio experience. It features versatile connectivity options, including Optical input, Bluetooth 5.0, USB, FM radio, and AUX input, ensuring compatibility with various devices. With its dual tower design, it delivers immersive sound, making it ideal for home entertainment. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allows wireless streaming from your smart devices, while the Optical input ensures high-quality audio from compatible sources. Additionally, it includes FM radio and USB support for added convenience. The OBAGE DT-31 is a feature-rich, space-saving solution for home theater enthusiasts.

Specifications:

Brand- OBAGE

Model Name- OBAGE DT 31

Speaker Type- Tower

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Pros Cons Powerful Audio Limited Bass Dual Tower Design

6. OBAGE HT-101 Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System with Bluetooth, Optical IN,AUX,FM

The OBAGE HT-101 Woody is a powerful 65W 4.1 channel home theatre system. It offers wireless Bluetooth connectivity and multiple input options like Optical IN, AUX, and FM radio. This versatile system delivers impressive audio quality, making it ideal for a range of entertainment setups. Enjoy immersive sound and seamless connectivity with this compact yet feature-packed home theater solution. It delivers immersive audio for your entertainment needs, connecting wirelessly or via multiple wired options. Enjoy rich sound and versatile connectivity in a compact package.

Specifications:

Brand- OBAGE

Model Name- HT-101 Woody

Speaker Type- Subwoofer

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Pros Cons Impressive Sound Quality No Surround Sound Wireless Convenience

7. OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Bluetooth 5.0, Optical in, AUX, FM, USB Port

The OBAGE HT-303 is a versatile 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System designed to enhance your audio experience. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, it allows seamless wireless connectivity to your devices. It also features Optical input for high-quality audio transmission, an AUX port for wired connections, FM radio for entertainment, and a USB port for media playback. This system delivers immersive sound with a 2.1 channel setup, including a subwoofer for deep bass. With multiple connectivity options and powerful audio output, the OBAGE HT-303 is a comprehensive home theater solution for enjoying music, movies, and more.

Specifications:

Brand- OBAGE

Model Name- HT-303

Speaker Type- Woofer

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Pros Cons User-Friendly Limited FM Stations Versatile Connectivity

8. GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Bluetooth Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5"" Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB, 4 EQ Modes Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black)

The GOVO GOSURROUND 920 is a powerful 2.1 channel Bluetooth soundbar with a 6.5" wireless subwoofer, offering immersive home theatre audio. With Bluetooth version 5.3, it ensures a seamless wireless connection to your devices. It's equipped with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, AUX, and USB ports, enhancing versatility. The soundbar offers four EQ modes for customized audio experiences. Its stylish remote control and LED display make it user-friendly, while the platinum black finish adds a sleek aesthetic to your setup. Overall, it's a feature-packed soundbar system that elevates your audio experience with both style and substance.

Specifications:

Brand- GOVO

Model Name- GOSURROUND

Speaker Type- Soundbar

Connectivity Technology- Wireless

Pros Cons Customizable Audio Lack Advanced Audio Features Stylish Design

9. Moscow 40W 4.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System with Vivid Lights & Slim Remote ( Plays FM/pendrive/Sd Card Reader/Aux/Mobile/Smart Tv or Any aux Source)

The Moscow 40W 4.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre System is a versatile audio solution. It boasts 40 watts of power and connects seamlessly via Bluetooth, offering an immersive sound experience. Additionally, it features vivid LED lights, enhancing your ambiance. With a slim remote control, you can conveniently manage your audio settings. This system supports FM radio, USB pendrive playback, SD card reader, AUX input, and compatibility with mobile devices and smart TVs, making it suitable for various audio sources. It's an all-in-one home entertainment package that delivers impressive sound and visual appeal in a compact design.

Specifications:

Brand- Moscow

Speaker Type- Woofer

Connectivity Technology- Wireless

Pros Cons Vivid Lights No Smart Features Slim Remote Control

10. BENCLEY Signature Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (120 Watt)

The BENCLEY Signature Double Tower Speakers are versatile multimedia speakers designed for home theatres. With a powerful output of 120 Watts, they deliver immersive sound experiences. These speakers support multiple input sources, including Bluetooth, FM radio, USB pen drives, and mobile devices through an auxiliary connection. Their double tower design enhances audio dispersion for a room-filling sound. They are a perfect addition to any home entertainment setup, providing high-quality audio playback and convenient connectivity options. Whether you're enjoying music, movies, or gaming, these speakers offer impressive performance and a stylish aesthetic for your multimedia needs.

Specifications:

Brand- BENCLEY

Model Name- Signature

Speaker Type- Soundbar

Connectivity Technology- Bluetooth, Auxiliary, Wireless

Pros Cons Immersive Experience Big Size Convenient Control

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 GOVO GOSURROUND 950 | 280W Soundbar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre with 6.5' subwoofer, Dual Rear Satellites, HDMI, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 5 Equalizer Modes, Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) 5 Equalizer Modes LED Display Remote control boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre Soundbar with 120W Signature Sound, Wired Subwoofer, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Entertainment EQ Modes and Sleek Finish (Black) Remote Control Bass Boost 120 Watt RMS Sound GOVO GOSURROUND 900 | 200W Soundbar | 2.1 Channel Home Theatre | Deep Bass from 6.5” Subwoofer | BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB Connectivity | 4 EQ Modes | Sleek Remote & LED Lights+Display (Platinum Black) 4 Equalizer Modes Dynamic LED Lights Integrated Controls Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) Dolby Audio USB Playback 400W Power Output OBAGE DT-31 100 Watts Dual Tower Home Theatre System with Optical in, Bluetooth 5.0,USB,FM,AUX Radio Bass-Treble control V-shaped sound signature OBAGE HT-101 Woody 65 Watt 4.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Home Theatre System with Bluetooth, Optical IN,AUX,FM Radio Output Wattage: 65 Front Firing Woofer OBAGE HT-303 2.1 Home Theatre Speaker System with Bluetooth 5.0, Optical in, AUX, FM, USB Port Noise Isolation Volume Control Surround Sound GOVO GOSURROUND 920 | 200W Bluetooth Soundbar, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5'' Wireless Subwoofer, BT v5.3, HDMI, AUX, USB, 4 EQ Modes Stylish Remote & LED Display (Platinum Black) 4 Equalizer Modes Wireless Subwoofer Remote Control Moscow 40W 4.1 Bluetooth Home Theater System with Vivid Lights & Slim Remote ( Plays FM/pendrive/Sd Card Reader/Aux/Mobile/Smart Tv or Any aux Source) 40W Peak Output Horn-Loaded Power Fully Loaded BENCLEY Signature Double Tower Speakers/Bluetooth Speaker/Multimedia Speaker/Home Theater with FM Pen Drive Mobile Aux Support (120 Watt) 5.25 inch Double Woofer Radio Mic Holder

Best overall product

The GOVO GOSURROUND 950 stands out as the best product overall due to its impressive combination of features and performance. With a powerful 280W output, 5.1 channel surround sound, and a 6.5" subwoofer, it delivers immersive audio experiences. The inclusion of dual rear satellites further enhances spatial audio. Its connectivity options, including HDMI, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth, ensure compatibility with various devices. Five equalizer modes cater to different audio preferences, and the stylish remote and LED display enhance user convenience. All of this, packaged in an elegant Platinum Black design, makes it a top choice for those seeking a comprehensive and high-quality home theater solution.

Value for money

The Moscow 40W 4.1 Bluetooth Home Theatre System offers exceptional value for money with its versatile features. It combines affordability with functionality, allowing you to enjoy FM radio, pendrive, SD card reader, aux input, and Bluetooth connectivity. The inclusion of vivid lights adds a visually appealing element to your entertainment setup. The slim remote simplifies control, enhancing user convenience. This system provides compatibility with various devices, making it versatile for different audio sources. Its 40W output ensures good sound quality for its price point, making it a cost-effective choice for those looking to enhance their audio experience without breaking the bank.

How to find the perfect home theatre system

Finding the perfect home theatre system requires careful consideration. Start by defining your budget and room size. Next, determine your preferred audio setup - whether it's 2.1, 5.1, or 7.1 channels. Research brands and models, focusing on features like audio quality, connectivity (HDMI, Bluetooth, etc.), and compatibility with your devices. Read reviews and seek expert advice. Audition systems if possible to assess sound quality. Pay attention to additional features such as equalizer settings, remote control, and aesthetics. Finally, choose a system that fits your needs, offers good value for the price, and aligns with your entertainment preferences.