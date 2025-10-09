Honor Magic 8 series set to launch soon alongside new tablets and watch 5 Pro

Honor is preparing to expand its product portfolio in China with the launch of its Magic 8 series and several new smart devices. The company confirmed that the event will take place on October 15, featuring the Honor Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro, alongside the Magic Pad 3, Magic Pad 3 Pro, Watch 5 Pro, and Earbuds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) headset. All devices will be powered by the latest version of the company’s custom interface, MagicOS 10. Honor is set to launch the Magic 8 series and new smart devices in China next week.

Honor Magic 8 Series Details

The upcoming Honor Magic 8 lineup will feature a quad-rear camera system led by a 200MP main sensor. Both smartphones will run MagicOS 10 out of the box. The company confirmed that the Honor Magic 8 Pro will be available in four colour options: Rising Sun, Velvety Black, Azure Blue, and Snowy White.

Also read: Nothing Phone 4a Pro 5G mobile in works: Price, specifications, and features to expect

Images shared on Weibo show that the Magic 8 Pro features a circular camera module at the top centre of the rear panel. The device includes a flat back design with Honor branding at the bottom centre. The power and volume buttons are located on the right edge of the device, along with an additional button whose purpose remains undisclosed.

Honor Magic Pad 3 Series and Specifications

Alongside the smartphones, Honor will introduce the Magic Pad 3 and Magic Pad 3 Pro tablets. The standard version will include a single rear camera, while the Pro model will feature a dual-camera setup. The Magic Pad 3 Pro is confirmed to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and both models will offer quad-speaker systems and USB Type-C connectivity.

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

The display sizes will differ slightly - 12.5 inches for the Magic Pad 3 and 13.3 inches for the Pro variant. The tablets will be available in Relaxing Green Pine, Lucky Purple, black, and white colour options. Both models will feature AI-powered tools, although the exact version of MagicOS running on them has not been specified.

New Wearables and Audio Devices

Honor will also launch the Watch 5 Pro, which comes with a circular dial, rotating crown, and navigation button. The smartwatch will support sleep monitoring, sleep apnoea detection, heart rate tracking, and other health features. It will ship with a green strap option.

The company will complete its lineup with the Honor Earbuds 4 TWS, which will come with USB Type-C support and will be available in black and gold colours.