Honor X9c 5G set to launch in India soon via Amazon: Here’s what to expect

HONOR is preparing to launch its X9c 5G smartphone in India soon. The company has officially confirmed that the device will be available exclusively through Amazon. Although the launch date has not been revealed yet, a promotional page is already live on Amazon's platform. The HONOR X9c 5G was initially introduced in select international markets in November 2024 and is now being adapted for Indian consumers. The HONOR X9c 5G is set to launch in India soon and will be available exclusively on Amazon.(Honor)

The Indian variant of the HONOR X9c 5G is expected to share several specifications with its global counterpart. One of the highlighted features is a 108MP main rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and support for up to 3x lossless zoom. The rear camera setup will also include both optical and electronic image stabilisation, and AI-based tools such as AI Erase and Motion Sensing.

Honor X9c 5G: Key Features (Confirmed)

According to details revealed on Amazon’s microsite, the Honor X9c 5G holds an SGS certification for drop resistance. It also carries an IP65M rating to give protection against dust and water splashes. The device is built to maintain stable performance even under extreme temperatures, supported by Honor’s Power Management System. The phone measures 7.98 mm in thickness and weighs 189 grams.

The phone is equipped with a large 6,600mAh battery and supports 66W wired SuperCharge, which allows for faster charging. For photography, the device features a 108MP main camera with an f/1.7 aperture and supports up to 3x lossless zoom. The rear camera features both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also supports AI-based editing tools such as AI Erase and Motion Sensing.

Furthermore, the Honor X9c 5G runs on MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15. It features a dual stereo speaker setup, which the company says increases sound volume by up to three times. The device features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It also offers a 120Hz refresh rate, brightness up to 4,000 nits, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate.

Under the hood, the global version of the phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and includes a 16MP front camera for selfies. These specifications are likely to be retained in the Indian version.

Honor X9c 5G: Global Price

In Malaysia, the Honor X9c 5G is priced at MYR 1,499 (approximately Rs. 28,700) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at MYR 1,699 (approximately Rs. 32,500).

