Hotstar down? Fans incensed as service crashes during Ind-Aus Test

Video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar is down for several users in India, with people taking to Twitter to complain about the outage, which coincided with the ongoing India vs Australia second Test in Delhi.

Hotstar's web version and app are both down. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who took to Twitter to flag the issue.

“Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?” tweeted Mukund.

Citing Downdetector, which tracks the outage of social media services, Business Today said the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

There is, meanwhile, a flood of memes on Twitter, as is always the case when a social media service goes down.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to acknowledge the issue.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail