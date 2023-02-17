Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Technology / Hotstar down? Fans incensed as service crashes during Ind-Aus Test

Hotstar down? Fans incensed as service crashes during Ind-Aus Test

technology
Published on Feb 17, 2023 01:24 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who flagged the issue on Twitter.

The web version and app both have crashed.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Video streaming service Disney+ Hotstar is down for several users in India, with people taking to Twitter to complain about the outage, which coincided with the ongoing India vs Australia second Test in Delhi.

Hotstar's web version and app are both down. Former Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund was among those who took to Twitter to flag the issue.

“Is it me or is the hotstar app down? It keeps saying an error has occurred, anyone got a fix for it?” tweeted Mukund.

Citing Downdetector, which tracks the outage of social media services, Business Today said the locations registering the maximum number of reports include Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chandigarh.

There is, meanwhile, a flood of memes on Twitter, as is always the case when a social media service goes down.

Disney+ Hotstar is yet to acknowledge the issue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
hotstar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP