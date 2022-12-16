How Apple iPhone 14 saved the lives of two people who fell into a canyon in US?

Technology giant Apple unveiled its iPhone 14 series at the ‘Far Out’ event in September. Among the high end features incorporated in the smartphone was the emergency SOS satellite connectivity feature. Now, this feature has helped save the lives of two people who fell in a deep gorge in California, a website called Macrumors reported.The mishap occurred on the Angeles Forest Highway in California, as the vehicle fell approximately 300 feet into a canyon. An iPhone 14 smartphone with one of the occupants of the car detected the crash. As there was no mobile network, the information was shared through an Emergency SOS via satellite text message to one of Apple's relay centre.The employee deputed at the relay centre called the LA County Sheriff's department. It was then tat the Montrose Research and Rescue Team located the two people and rescued them through a helicopter.

This is not the first time when Apple devices have helped the customers. Earlier this month, a man who was travelling from Noorvik to Kotzebue in Alaska was stranded in a cold and remote location. He immediately activated the emergency SOS via satellite feature on his iPhone 14, which was received by the tech giant's Emergency Response Center which then altered the search and rescue department and shared his GPS coordinates shared by iPhone 14, Mint reported.

Not just an iPhone, there have been instances of Apple Watch saving lives of people in distress. In October, an Indianapolis man met with an accident as his car hit an electric pole. Apple's Crash Detection feature swung into service and the device sounded an alarm.In another incident, an Apple Watch saved the life of a 42-year-old woman who was stabbed and buried alive by her husband in the woods.

