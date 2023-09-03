How phone's light affects sleep? Astronaut to explore the science in space station

Have you ever been told to avoid looking at your phone before bedtime? That's because the blue light emitted by screens can disrupt your Circadian rhythm, your body's natural response to daylight changes. Now, to understand this, the European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, currently on the Huginn mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is engaged in two sleep-related experiments: Circadian Light and Sleep in Orbit. These experiments address the challenges of maintaining a natural daily rhythm in space, where astronauts witness 16 sunsets and sunrises every day due to the ISS's rapid orbit around Earth.

What is Circadian rhythm?

ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen is on his second International Space Station mission.(X/@esaspaceflight)

Circadian rhythm, according to ESA, is the physical, mental and behavioural changes our bodies undergo over a period of about 24 hours. Our internal clock is linked to the body’s core temperature, which varies throughout the day and triggers our metabolism and sleep cycle.

“Light exposure is obviously a factor influencing our rhythm as humans tend to wake up during the day and sleep at night,” ESA notes.

The experiment

To combat this disorienting phenomenon, Andreas is testing the Circadian Light Panel, a custom lamp developed by Danish company SAGA Space Architects. This lamp emits light spectra resembling natural circadian rhythms, assisting Andreas in regulating his circadian rhythm.

“In the evening, when Andreas goes to sleep, the light will glow in red to simulate a calming sunset. In the morning, when Andreas wakes up, the light will turn blue, evoking the colours of a morning sky,” ESA informed.

Maintaining a natural circadian rhythm is vital for astronauts' well-being, as the ISS follows Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to maintain a consistent schedule. The space station's unique routine can disrupt the internal body clock, which is closely linked to core body temperature, metabolism, and the sleep cycle.

Sleeping in orbit experiment

Furthermore, researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark have equipped Andreas with an in-ear measuring device, similar to headphones, to monitor his brain's electroencephalogram (EEG) patterns during sleep. This device aims to provide insights into the quality of sleep experienced by astronauts in space.

The aim of these experiments is “to gain knowledge of the way the conditions in space and on the ISS affect astronauts, and how this understanding can be used for the benefit of human health here on earth.”