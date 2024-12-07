How to change Aadhar Card number: Step-by-step guide

India is rapidly adopting advanced technologies and ways to simplify tasks for people across all sectors and industries. Several government procedures have also shifted online for easy access and processing. One such government procedure includes updating the Aadhar Card with new addresses, mobile numbers, corrections, etc. Earlier, Aadhar holders had to visit their nearest updation centre to update the details. However, with the UIDAI website, the process has been simplified. If you are someone who wants to update the Aadhar Card number, then check out this step-by-step guide to do it online. Know how to change the Aadhar Card number in a few easy steps. (HT File Photo)

How to update your Aadhaar Card number?

Step 1: Go to the UIDAI website at www.uidai.gov.in via Chrome or any web browser.



Step 2: When you reach the homepage, click on “Get Aadhaar” and tap on “Book Appointment.”



Step 3: Now, select your city from the provided ones, or tap on others if the city is not listed.



Step 4: On the page, Enter your registered mobile number and fill in the captcha. Now tap on the “Generate OTP button”.



Step 5: After verifying the OTP, a new page will appear where the user will have to fill in details such as Aadhaar Number, Full Name, Type of Application Verification, City, and Select the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.



Step 6: Now, under choose services, select “Mobile Number Update”



Step 7: Simply book an appointment by selecting the preferred date and time for a visit to Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 8: Play Rs.50 for the appointment via online modes.

Step 9: After the payment is done, users will be provided with an acknowledgement slip and Update Request Number (URN). This number will help the user track their updation process.

updation status or simply call UIDAI’s toll-free number 1947. Lastly, make sure to fill in all the details carefully to avoid any further delays or hassle.

