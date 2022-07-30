How to check if your Aadhaar number is genuine ? Follow these steps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has cancelled nearly six lakh Aadhaar cards after they were found to be fake. There have been instances of fake Aadhaar cards being used for criminal activities, and the UIDAI has been taking steps to eliminate fake cards, HT sister website Live Hindustan reported. But how do you find out if the Aadhaar card provided to you is genuine or not? The UIDAI has said that veracity or genuineness of ‘Aadhaar’ can be "easily established" both in an online and offline mode, and outlined multiple ways to do so, PTI reported.

UIDAI noted that the issue of how to verify the genuineness of an Aadhaar card is often faced by organisations, when the biometric ID presented to them as a proof of identities, and listed out multiple ways to verify the credentials.

Follow these steps to distinguish between a fake and an original Aadhaar card. STEP 1: Log on to the official UIDAI website. STEP 2: Select ‘Aadhaar Verification’ option. You can even click this link to verify the Aadhaar card. STEP 3: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number of 16-digit virtual ID.STEP 4: Enter the captcha code shown on your screen. Request a One Time Password (OTP) .STEP 5: You will get a One Time Password (OTP) on your registered mobile number. Enter the OTP on the website.

STEP 6: After entering the OTP, you get to see a new web page which will show a message which says whether your Aadhaar number is genuine or not. STEP 7: Besides the message, other Aadhaar details like name, state, gender etc are shown in the message. If this happens, then your Aadhaar number is genuine.

