Delhi battles flood as Yamuna above 208.6m. How to check the river's water level online

Several areas in Delhi, including Yamuna floodplains, along with low-lying areas of Civil Lines and Kashmere Gate, are currently experiencing severe flooding due to the swelling of the river. The water level at the Old Delhi Railway Bridge has risen to 208.65 meters, surpassing the danger mark by 3.32 meters. This unprecedented flood level has shattered a 45-year-old record, previously set at 207.49 meters. (Follow Delhi Flood News Live Updates) Delhi floods alert: NDRF personnel resuce a livestock at flood-hit at Nigam Bodh Ghat as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (PTI)

Commuters are experiencing huge traffic jams and delays as portions of roads have submerged. Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools, colleges and universities till Sunday. Non-essential government offices will also remain shut and work from home norm has been advised.

How to check the Yamuna water level online?

In Delhi, the Yamuna River water level is measured at Old Delhi Railway Bridge and the information is fed in real-time on the flood alert portal of the Central Water Commission.

To check the water level of the Yamuna River online, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the CWC flood alert portal https://ffs.india-water.gov.in/ or CLICK HERE

Step 2: On the website, you will see a ticker at the top showing the latest water levels of rivers at different measuring points.

Step 3: Select the measuring station of your interest. In this case, choose Delhi Old Railway Bridge.

Step 4: A page will open with a detailed chart showing the water levels recorded on different dates and times.

On this page, you can find information such as the danger water level mark, current water level, forecasted water level, and any previous records. It will also display the cumulative daily rainfall. The water levels are regularly updated to provide the latest information.

You will get the chart of Yamuan's water level in Delhi.(screengrab/cwc website)

What is Central Water Commission?

CWC functions as an attached office of the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. The Commission is entrusted with measuring rivers' water levels and maintaining flood forecasts.