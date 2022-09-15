How to enable WhatsApp notifications on your desktop, laptop? Follow these steps

WhatsApp is not just an instant messaging platform. With the pandemic-induced work from home setup, it is now the most preferred medium to efficiently communicate with our peers. Several companies have informally shifted to WhatsApp even for formal communications.

WhatsApp is quick, end-to-end encrypted and has emerged as a popular alternative. The platform is not limited to just our smartphones. It can run on our laptops and desktops too. The Menlo Park giant has introduced a desktop application and web browser support.

Here are some tips and tricks to catch up with this trend. You can enable WhatsApp notifications on the desktop or your laptop to not miss any important message while working on another window.

Step 1- Open WhatsApp on the computer web browser or open the WhatsApp desktop application

Step 2- Tap on Menu or go to Settings

Step 3- Now there you need to click on Notifications

Step 4- There are three options given for messages; Message notifications, Show Previews, Show reaction notifications. Along with these, there is also an option to enable/disable sound notification for incoming messages

Step 5- Tick the Message notifications box to see notifications for new messages. This allows WhatsApp to show notifications even when you are not in the WhatsApp window

Step 6- If you want to preview messages in the notification itself, tick the ‘Show Previews’ box

Step 7- You can also enable notifications for message reactions. To do so, check the Show reaction notifications.

Step 8- The incoming WhatsApp messages can also be alerted by sounds. For that tick, the Sounds options

In the similar way, you can uncheck these boxes to disable notification features.

The notifications can be customised for individual or group chats. To mute notifications for individual or group chats, follow the steps:

Step 1- Open an individual or group chat.

Step 2- Tap Menu and then select Mute notifications.

Step 3- Choose the duration for which you wish to mute notifications: 8 hours, 1 week or always.

Step 4- Click on Mute notifications.

The chat can also be unmuted later. For that, select the muted chat you want to unmute and click Menu > Unmute notifications.

