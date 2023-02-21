How to get a girlfriend, car, plane, guns in GTA-5? Here are all PC, PS, X-box cheats you need

Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) is a well-known video game that was released back in 2013. In spite of its age, GTA 5 boasts a sizable player base across numerous platforms. GTA 5 allows you to utilise cheats to obtain godlike abilities, just like earlier GTA games.

No doubt, it is fun to play the game as it is, but do you know what is even more thrilling. The ability to explore the extremities of the gameplay with cheat codes.

Here are some GTA-5 cheat code pointers and a long collection of GTA 5 cheat codes available to improve gameplay and cause mayhem. We'll look at GTA 5 hacks for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, along with instructions on how to utilise them.

Remember while using cheat codes

Before utilising any cheats in GTA 5 for PC, it's vital to save your game. This is necessary since, once you've used cheats, there won't be any more Achievements available to you until the game is restarted.

You cannot win money using GTA 5 cheats. To acquire the in-game currency that appears in the tab, gamers must accomplish missions and commit robberies. But, you can purchase in-game money for your GTA 5 character to utilise using a GTA Online Shark Card.

How to use cheat codes in GTA-5 on PC

Bring Up The Console: In this context, the term "console" refers to the in-game console, which may be accessed by hitting the tilde () key on your PC keyboard. It resembles a development menu into which commands can be entered. We'll use it in this instance to enter our cheat codes.

Type In The Cheat: Having activated the in-game console it's time to enter your cheat code. Simply type in the code that corresponds to the cheat you want to use and press ENTER.

Cheat Entry Confirmed: If you've followed the previous steps correctly then you should see a message on your screen that the cheat code is now active.

GTA- 5 Cheat codes for PC

GTA-5 PC CHEAT CODES

Action | Cheat code | Cheat code

Become Invincible PAINKILLER

Get all Weapons | TOOLUP

Full Health and Armour | TURTLE

Spawn a Motorcycle | ROCKET

Spawn a sports car | COMET

Swim Faster | GOTGILLS

Spawn an Armed Helicopter | BUZZOFF

Get a Parachute | SKYDIVE

Decrease Wanted Level | LAWYERUP

Improve Aiming | DEADEYE

Recharge Special Ability | POWERUP

Run Faster | CATCHME

Jump Higher | GOTGILLS

Increase Wanted Level | FUGITIVE

Exploding Punch | HOTHANDS

Bullets that explode | HIGHEX

Flaming Bullets | INCENDIARY

Get Character Drunk | LIQUOR

Fall from the Sky | SKYFALL

Change Weather | MAKEITRAIN

Slippery Cars on the Road | SNOWDAY

Activate Low Gravity | FLOATER

Play the Game in Slow Motion | SLOWMO

Spawn a Garbage Truck | TRASHED

Spawn a Stunt Plane | BARNSTORM

Spawn a BMW Bicycle | BANDIT

Spawn a Crop Duster Plane | FLYSPRAY

Spawn a Golf Cart | HOLEIN1

Spawn a different Sports Car | RAPIDGT

Spawn a Limousine | VINEWOOD

Spawn a Dirt Bike | OFFROAD

Spawn Dodo Airplane | EXTINCT

Drunk Mode | LIQUOR

How to use GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, PS3

Type the key prompts from the list for GTA 5 PS5, PS4, and PS3 cheats given above to activate the powers. In addition to this, press the ‘Up’ button on the D-pad, and dial the cell phone number to get the cheat codes activated.

GTA- 5 Cheat codes for PC

GTA-5 PLAY STATION- 5, 4, 3 CHEAT CODES

Drunk mode – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left

Fast swimming – Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right

Fast sprinting – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square

Full health and armour – O, L1, Triangle, R2, X ,Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1

Jump high – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X

Painkiller – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle

Recharge special ability – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X

Slow motion aim – Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X

Give parachute – Left ,Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1

Fall from sky – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right

Increase Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Decrease Wanted level – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Give weapon – Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X ,Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1

Explode with hands – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2

Explode with gun shots – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1

Set on fire – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1

Change weather – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Change gravity – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left

Reduce friction – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Get caddy vehicle – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Get comet vehicle – R1, O, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Get a Rapid GT car – R2, L1, O, Right, L1, R1, Right, Left, O, R2

Get a garbage truck – Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Get a BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Triangle, R1, R2

Get a buzzard helicopter – O, O, L1, O, O, O, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, O, Triangle

How to use GTA 5 cheat codes on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360

Type the key prompts from the list for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360 given here to activate the powers. In addition to this, press the ‘Up’ button on the D-pad, and dial the cell phone number to get the cheat codes activated.

GTA-5 cheat codes for Xbox consoles

GTA 5 XBOX CHEAT CODES

Drunk mode – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left

Fast swim – Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right

Fast run – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X

Top health and max armour – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB

High jump – Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, RT

Invincible – Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y

Recharge special ability – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A

Slow motion aim – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A

Get parachute – Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB

Fall from sky – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right

Increase wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Decrease wanted level – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left

Get weapons – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB

Bullets that explode – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB

Bullets that flame up – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB

Change weather – RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X

Decrease friction – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB

Change gravity – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left

Get caddy vehicle – B, LB, Left, RB, LT, A, RB, LB, B, A

Get comet vehicle – RB, B, RT, Right, LB, LT, A, A, X, RB

Get Rapid GT – RT, LB, B, Right, LB, RB, Right, Left, B, RT

Stretch Limo – RT, Right, LT, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Get garbage truck – B, RB, B, RB, Left, Left, RB, LB, B, Right

Get BMX bike – Left, Left, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B,Y, RB, RT

Get Buzzard helicopter – B, B, LB, B,B,B,LB, LT, RB, Y, B, Y

GTA 5 IN-GAME CELL PHONE CHEAT CODES

GTA-5 in-game cell phone cheat codes

Rockstar has added one more way to use cheats in GTA 5 by using your in-game smartphone. Pull out your smartphone and type the cheat codes given below:

Get drunk – 1-999-547867

Swim fast – 1-999-46844557

Sprint fast – 1-999-228-2463

Max health and armour – 1-999-887-853

High jump – 1-999-467-8648

Get Invincible – 1-999-724-6545537

Recharge special ability – 1-999-769-3787

Slow motion aim – 1-999-332-3393

Get parachute – 1-999-759-3483

Fall from sky – 1-999-759-3255

Increase wanted level – 1-999-384-48483

Decrease wanted level – 1-999-529-93787

Get weapons and ammo – 1-999-866-587

Rounds that explode – 1-999-444-439

Rounds that catch fire – 1-999-4623-634279

Change weather – 1-999-625-348-7246

Change gravity – 1-999-356-2837

Reduce friction – 1-999-766-9329

Get caddy vehicle – 1-999-4653-461

Get comet vehicle – 1-999-266-38

Get Rapid GT car – 1-999-727-4348

Get garbage truck – 1-999-872-7433

Get BMX bike – 1-999-226-348

Get Buzzard helicopter – 1-999-289-9633

HOW TO GET A GIRLFRIEND IN GTA-5?

One of the most interesting feature about GTA-5 is that it avails your character an option to find a girlfriend.

Follow these steps to get one-

- Go to a strip club and request a stripper for a private dance there.

- Flirt with her to raise your Like metre.

- Make sure to look-out for the bouncer. If the bouncer catches you flirting, you will be thrown out

- The stripper will request that you meet outside once the Like metre is full.

- Select Go home, then meet her outside the nightclub.

- Get inside the vehicle and follow the given route

- Hang out at her house so you can get her phone number.

- Call the number and ask to speak with her again.